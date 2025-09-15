FA Cup draw: Five Sussex teams find out who they will or may play next
Only one team – Eastbourne Borough – clinhced a confirmed place in the next round in Saturday’s second qualifying round, the Sports cruising past Epsom and Ewell 4-0 at Priory Lane for Matt Gray’s first win as manager.
Borough’s reward is a visit to Southern League premier south side Sholing, who are one step below them in the pyramid.
But four other teams were in the draw having earned Tuesday night replays – Worthing, who drew 2-2 away to Jersey Bulls; Horsham,who had the same result at Westfield; Chichester City, who drew 1-1 at Westfield, and Steyning Town, who earned an against-the-odds 2-2 draw with Tonbridge Angels after recovering from 2-0 down.
Tonbridge play three divisions higher than Steyning – who operate in the SCFL premier – so the Barrowmen’s result was particularly iimpressive.
Worthing will visit Southern League premier south Wimborne Town if they win their replay, while Horsham will be at home to Isthmian premier side Folkestone if they go through.
Chichester City will also face Southern League premier south opposition – Hungerford Town – if they win their replay, while Steyning Town’s reward for a giantkilling at Tonbridge would be a visit to Cray Valley PM of the Isthmian premier.
Two other Sussex sides went out at the weekend – Burgess Hill Town losing 3-1 at Farnham and Whitehawk going down 2-0 at home to Walton and Hersham.
Third qualifying round draw
Wimborne Town v Jersey Bulls or Worthing
Whitstable Town or Chichester City v Hungerford Town
Cray Valley (PM) v Steyning Town Community or Tonbridge Angels
Sholing v Eastbourne Borough
Westfield or Horsham v Folkestone Invicta
F A Cup qualifying rounds prize money
Second round qualifying winners £3,375
Second round qualifying losers £1,125
Third round qualifying winners £5,625
Third round qualifying losers £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125
FA Cup round dates
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September
Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October
First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November