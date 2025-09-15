FA Cup draw: Five Sussex teams find out who they will or may play next

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made – and it was eagerly anticipated by five of Sussex’s non-league sides.

Only one team – Eastbourne Borough – clinhced a confirmed place in the next round in Saturday’s second qualifying round, the Sports cruising past Epsom and Ewell 4-0 at Priory Lane for Matt Gray’s first win as manager.

Borough’s reward is a visit to Southern League premier south side Sholing, who are one step below them in the pyramid.

Eastbourne Borough on their way to beating Epsom and Ewell - picture: Lydia Redman

Tonbridge play three divisions higher than Steyning – who operate in the SCFL premier – so the Barrowmen’s result was particularly iimpressive.

Worthing will visit Southern League premier south Wimborne Town if they win their replay, while Horsham will be at home to Isthmian premier side Folkestone if they go through.

Chichester City will also face Southern League premier south opposition – Hungerford Town – if they win their replay, while Steyning Town’s reward for a giantkilling at Tonbridge would be a visit to Cray Valley PM of the Isthmian premier.

Two other Sussex sides went out at the weekend – Burgess Hill Town losing 3-1 at Farnham and Whitehawk going down 2-0 at home to Walton and Hersham.

Steyning come back to earn a replay with Tonbridge | Picture by Max Spanner

Third qualifying round draw

Wimborne Town v Jersey Bulls or Worthing

Whitstable Town or Chichester City v Hungerford Town

Cray Valley (PM) v Steyning Town Community or Tonbridge Angels

Sholing v Eastbourne Borough

Westfield or Horsham v Folkestone Invicta

F A Cup qualifying rounds prize money

Second round qualifying winners £3,375

Second round qualifying losers £1,125

Third round qualifying winners £5,625

Third round qualifying losers £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125

FA Cup round dates

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October

First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November