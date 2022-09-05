FA Cup draw revealed for Sussex teams - but some have crashed out

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is how the second qualifying round draw is looking for Sussex sides:

Dartford v East Grinstead or Beckenham

Sheppey or Lewes v Three Bridges

Three Bridges celebrate their FA Cup win | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Eastbourne Borough v Uxbridge

Folkestone Inv v Chichester City

Met Police or Corinthian v Burgess Hill

Slough v Worthing

Bognor or Cray Wand v Hampton and Richmond

Chichester City came from a goal down and turned the game on its head to win 2-1 away to Leatherhead. Ethan Prichard levelled for the visitors in stoppage time at the end of the first half after the Tanners took the leafd. Josh Clack put Chichester – who reached the second round proper three seasons ago – ahead just one minute after the restart and despite Leatherhead’s efforts Chichester held on for the win.

Three Bridges advance to the next round with a 2-1 win at home to Erith Town. It took just two minutes Kieron Pamment to open the scoring for Three Bridges. But their lead last no longer than 12 minutes as Erith Town levelled in the 14th minute.

On the stroke of half-time Curtis Gayler scored a free kick to restore Three Bridges’ lead and the home time went in 2-1 in front at the interval. The post denied Three Bridges extending their lead after a strike from Curtis Gayler but the home side saw the game out.

Also through are Burgess Hill, who had a superb 2-1 win at Corinthian-Casuals. Lewis Finney and Dan Perry put them 2-0 up at he break and Hill withstood a Casuals fightback after the break.

Two Isthmian premier sides from Sussex face first qualifying round replays this week. Bognor needed goals from Nick Dembele and Nathan Odokonyero to claim a 2-2 draw at home to Cray Wanderers, while Lewes chalked up the same result at Sheppey – Joe Taylor and Razz Coleman De-Graft’s goals rescuing Tony Russell’s side after they went 2-0 down.

Also facing a replay this week are Isthmian south east side East Grinstead Town – Matthew Daniel and Tahjae Anderson were on target in their 2-2 draw with Beckenham Town.

Hastings and Horsham are both out – Hastings lost 3-0 at Cray Valley PM while Horsham had only a late penalty by Daniel Ajakaiye to show in a 2-1 loss at Herne Bay.

SCFL side Midhurst and Easebourne were hit for six at home to Chatham Town and fail to add their name to Monday’s second qualifying round draw.