FA Cup draw: Ten Sussex teams in hat for today’s first qualifying round draw
Of the 11 Sussex teams who were involved in Saturday’s preliminary round four won, six lost and Burgess Hill Town drew 0-0 at home to Erith Town.
Joining the successful sides in the next round are the county’s five Isthmian premier sides, Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk.
Those five are joined by last-round winners Newhaven, Lancing, Eastbourne United and Steyning Town.
Here are the preliminary round results involving Sussex sides:
Badshot Lea 2 Lancing 3
Burgess Hill Town 0 Erith Town 0
Crawley Down Gatwick 3 Hanworth Villa 6
East Grinstead Town 1 Hythe Town 3
Eastbourne United 3 Sheerwater 0
Farnham 2 Crowborough Athletic 0
Newhaven 7 Spelthorne Sports 1
Ramsgate 4 Bexhill United 1
Sheppey 3 Midhurst & Easebourne 0
Steyning Town 3 Peacehaven & Telscombe 0
We’ll have news of the first qualifying round draw on this page on Monday afternoon.