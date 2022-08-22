FA Cup draw: Who will Sussex teams face in the first qualifying round?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw was made Monday [August 22] lunchtime following the weekend’s action in the preliminary round.

Clubs from non-league Step 3, including Bognor Regis Town, Hastings United, Horsham and Lewes have entered the competition.

The Rocks and Hornets will take on Isthmian Premier rivals in the first qualifying round. Bognor will entertain Cray Wanderers while Horsham will visit newly-promoted Herne Bay.

Action from Chichester City's FA Cup preliminary round victory over Knaphill. Picture by Neil Holmes

The Rooks could have a local derby on their hands if Newhaven overcome Sheppey United in tomorrow [Tuesday] night’s preliminary round replay. Lewes will make the trip to the winners in the next round.

Hastings, meanwhile, will travel to division-below Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Midhurst & Easebourne andPeacehaven & Telscombe are still flying the flag for the SCFL and will do battle against higher-level opposition.

Midhurst will host Isthmian South East outfit Chatham Town, while Peacehaven will travel to Southern League Premier Division South side Chesham United.

Eastbourne Town could join fellow SCFL clubs Midhurst and Peacehaven in the first qualifying round if they defeat Virginia Water in tomorrow night’s replay. If successful, Town will welcome Southern Premier Division South club Hanwell Town.

Elsewhere in the draw, Three Bridges will host Erith Town, Chichester City will travel to Leatherhead, Burgess Hill Town will make the trip to division-above Corinthian Casuals, and East Grinstead Town will entertain Isthmian South East rivals Beckenham Town.

First qualifying round matches will take place on Saturday, September 3 and ties will go to a replay if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Winning clubs will pocket £2,250, as well as a spot in the second qualifying round, while losing teams will earn £750.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first qualifying round is as follows:

Three Bridges v Erith Town

Sheppey United/Newhaven v Lewes

Leatherhead v Chichester City

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Hastings United

Virginia Water/Eastbourne Town v Hanwell Town

Corinthian Casuals v Burgess Hill Town

Herne Bay v Horsham

Bognor Regis Town v Cray Wanderers

Midhurst & Easebourne v Chatham Town

Chesham United v Peacehaven & Telscombe