FA Cup draw: Who will Sussex teams face in the first qualifying round?
Sussex sides still in the FA Cup have discovered who they will face in the first qualifying round - although some have preliminary round replays ahead of them this week in order to reach the next stage.
The draw was made Monday [August 22] lunchtime following the weekend’s action in the preliminary round.
Clubs from non-league Step 3, including Bognor Regis Town, Hastings United, Horsham and Lewes have entered the competition.
The Rocks and Hornets will take on Isthmian Premier rivals in the first qualifying round. Bognor will entertain Cray Wanderers while Horsham will visit newly-promoted Herne Bay.
The Rooks could have a local derby on their hands if Newhaven overcome Sheppey United in tomorrow [Tuesday] night’s preliminary round replay. Lewes will make the trip to the winners in the next round.
Hastings, meanwhile, will travel to division-below Cray Valley Paper Mills.
Midhurst & Easebourne andPeacehaven & Telscombe are still flying the flag for the SCFL and will do battle against higher-level opposition.
Midhurst will host Isthmian South East outfit Chatham Town, while Peacehaven will travel to Southern League Premier Division South side Chesham United.
Eastbourne Town could join fellow SCFL clubs Midhurst and Peacehaven in the first qualifying round if they defeat Virginia Water in tomorrow night’s replay. If successful, Town will welcome Southern Premier Division South club Hanwell Town.
Elsewhere in the draw, Three Bridges will host Erith Town, Chichester City will travel to Leatherhead, Burgess Hill Town will make the trip to division-above Corinthian Casuals, and East Grinstead Town will entertain Isthmian South East rivals Beckenham Town.
First qualifying round matches will take place on Saturday, September 3 and ties will go to a replay if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Winning clubs will pocket £2,250, as well as a spot in the second qualifying round, while losing teams will earn £750.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first qualifying round is as follows:
Three Bridges v Erith Town
Sheppey United/Newhaven v Lewes
Leatherhead v Chichester City
Cray Valley Paper Mills v Hastings United
Virginia Water/Eastbourne Town v Hanwell Town
Corinthian Casuals v Burgess Hill Town
Herne Bay v Horsham
Bognor Regis Town v Cray Wanderers
Midhurst & Easebourne v Chatham Town
Chesham United v Peacehaven & Telscombe
East Grinstead Town v Beckenham Town