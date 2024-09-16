Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four Sussex non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup have discovered who they will – or may – play in the third qualifying round.

Last Saturday’s second qualifying round brought victories for Worthing, Horsham and Hastings United over Havant, Dorking and Harefield respectively.

Chichester City held Slough Town to a draw and will visit them for a replay on Tuesday night, but Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Burgess Hill and Broadbridge Heath all lost.

The draw for the third qualifying round – with ties to take place on Saturday, September 28 – gives two Sussex sides tricky away trips, three if Chi City get through, and just one a home match.

Horsham celebrate as they beat Dorking to reach the third qualifying round | Picture: John Lines

Here is the draw for the Sussex sides...

Cray Wanderers or Wingate & Finchley v Hastings United

Worthing v Dartford

Margate v Horsham

Chatham Town v Chichester City or Slough Town

Hastings’ opponents will be known on Tuesday night when Cray Wanderers go to Wingate & Finchley for their replay. Both those sides play in the Isthmian premier alongside Danny Bloor’s team.

Worthing’s opponents Dartford, previously of National South, are also in the Isthmian premier this season following relegation.

Horsham’s cup hosts Margate are now at step four – in the Isthmian south east – after relegation last year but can’t be taken lightly, having won 4-0 at Bognor, of the Isthmian premier, in the second qualifying round.

And if Chi City get through they’ll be facing one of their Isthmian premier bedfellows Chatham – who used to be with them in the Isthmian south east.

Any teams winning in the third qualifying round will be just one more win away from a spot in the first round proper alongside League One and League Two clubs.

Next three rounds

Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September 2024 Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October 2024 First Round Proper - Saturday 2 November 2024

Prize money

Second round qualifying winners(80)£3,375

Second round qualifying losers(80)£1,125

Third round qualifying winners(40)£5,625

Third round qualifying losers(40)£1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners(32)£9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers(32)£3,125