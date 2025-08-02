FA Cup extra preliminary round: Some Sussex sides through - others fall at first hurdle
A 6-3 win at Badshot Lea for Steyning and a 5-2 triumph at Hythe Town for Littlehampton were among standout performances for Sussex teams.
Seaford won their tie – which was their first after a remarkable 104-year break between FA Cup ties, a record for the competition.
Hassocks, Horsham YMCA, Three Bridges, Bexhill, Eastbourne United and Lancing were other winners.
Below are Saturday’s results, and an update on the prelimiary round ties – due to be played on August 16/17 – that involve Sussex ties. A few step four clubs come into the competition in the next round – while our step two and three sides join later.
Saturday’s results
Seaford Town 1 Sutton Athletic 0
Eastbourne Town 2 Ashford Town (Middx) 2 (replay Tues)
Hassocks 1 Rayners Lane 0
Pagham 2 Horsham YMCA 3
Three Bridges 5 Shoreham 2
Peacehaven & Telscombe 2 Harefield United 2 (replay Tues)
AFC Varndeanians 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 2
South Park (Reigate) 2 Newhaven 1
Badshot Lea 3 Steyning Town 6
Wick 2 VCD Athletic 3
Broadbridge Heath 1 Cobham 3
AFC Croydon Athletic 3 Roffey 0
East Grinstead Town 1 Eastbourne United 4
Haywards Heath Town 0 Ashford United 1
Raynes Park Vale 2 Forest Row 1
Punjab United 2 Crowborough Athletic 2
Little Common v Southall (playing Sunday)
Hythe Town 2 Littlehampton Town 5
Bexhill United 3 Sheerwater 1
Midhurst & Easebourne 0 Knaphill 1
Lancing 1 Crawley Down Gatwick 0
Revised draw for preliminary round – ties involving Sussex sides, scheduled to take place Saturday, August 16:
Punjab United or Crowborough Athletic v Hilltop or Deal Town
Bexhill United v Raynes Park Vale
Lancing v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Harefield United
Sheppey United v Eastbourne United
Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe
Three Bridges v Horsham YMCA
Hassocks v Beckenham Town
Erith Town or Sporting Bengal United v Little Common or Southall
Steyning Town v Hendon
Bearsted or Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town
Hastings United v Stansfeld or Harrow Borough
Eastbourne Town or Ashford Town (Middx) v Snodland Town
Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United
