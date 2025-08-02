FA Cup extra preliminary round: Some Sussex sides through - others fall at first hurdle

Nine Sussex non-league sides won FA Cup extra preliminary round matches – while other teams face replays to try to make the preliminiary round.

A 6-3 win at Badshot Lea for Steyning and a 5-2 triumph at Hythe Town for Littlehampton were among standout performances for Sussex teams.

Seaford won their tie – which was their first after a remarkable 104-year break between FA Cup ties, a record for the competition.

Hassocks, Horsham YMCA, Three Bridges, Bexhill, Eastbourne United and Lancing were other winners.

Steyning FC at Badshot Lea, where they won 6-3 - picture by Colin Bowman

Below are Saturday’s results, and an update on the prelimiary round ties – due to be played on August 16/17 – that involve Sussex ties. A few step four clubs come into the competition in the next round – while our step two and three sides join later.

Saturday’s results

Seaford Town 1 Sutton Athletic 0

Eastbourne Town 2 Ashford Town (Middx) 2 (replay Tues)

Pagham and Horsham YMCA in Cup action | Picture: Roger Smith

Hassocks 1 Rayners Lane 0

Pagham 2 Horsham YMCA 3

Three Bridges 5 Shoreham 2

Peacehaven & Telscombe 2 Harefield United 2 (replay Tues)

AFC Varndeanians 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 2

South Park (Reigate) 2 Newhaven 1

Badshot Lea 3 Steyning Town 6

Wick 2 VCD Athletic 3

Broadbridge Heath 1 Cobham 3

AFC Croydon Athletic 3 Roffey 0

East Grinstead Town 1 Eastbourne United 4

Haywards Heath Town 0 Ashford United 1

Raynes Park Vale 2 Forest Row 1

Punjab United 2 Crowborough Athletic 2

Little Common v Southall (playing Sunday)

Hythe Town 2 Littlehampton Town 5

Bexhill United 3 Sheerwater 1

Midhurst & Easebourne 0 Knaphill 1

Lancing 1 Crawley Down Gatwick 0

Revised draw for preliminary round – ties involving Sussex sides, scheduled to take place Saturday, August 16:

Punjab United or Crowborough Athletic v Hilltop or Deal Town

Bexhill United v Raynes Park Vale

Lancing v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Harefield United

Sheppey United v Eastbourne United

Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe

Three Bridges v Horsham YMCA

Hassocks v Beckenham Town

Erith Town or Sporting Bengal United v Little Common or Southall

Steyning Town v Hendon

Bearsted or Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town

Hastings United v Stansfeld or Harrow Borough

Eastbourne Town or Ashford Town (Middx) v Snodland Town

Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United