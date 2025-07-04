FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase draws: Sussex teams discover early-round opponents

The draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase have been made – and there are plenty of ties featuring Sussex teams.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the start of a long road which, for two teams in each competition, will end in a Wembley final – and for now, there are plenty of teams with big dreams of long runs in the competition.

For some it will end early, of course, and while we hope plenty of Sussex sides will prosper, there will be early casualties among them for there are a number of county derbies among the ties pulled out of the hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Emirates FA Cup begins with the extra preliminary round on the weekend of Saturday, August 2, featuring 223 ties, followed by the preliminary round in the weekend of Saturday, August 16, which includes 136 fixtures.

Crystal Palace lifted the 2024-25 FA Cup less than two months ago - now the 25-26 FA Cup, Vase and Trophy early rounds have been drawn (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Isuzu FA Vase and Isuzu FA Trophy both kick off on Saturday, August 23, with 203 and 16 ties scheduled for the preliminary and first qualifying rounds, respectively.

The draw for the FA Cup preliminary round contains four all-Sussex ties and is as follows for Sussex clubs:

Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic

Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx)

Hassocks v Rayners Lane

Pagham v Horsham YMCA

Three Bridges v Shoreham

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United

AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United

South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven

Badshot Lea v Steyning Town

Wick v VCD Athletic

Broadbridge Heath v Cobham

AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey

East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United

Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United

Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row

Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic

Little Common v Southall

Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town

Bexhill United v Sheerwater

Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick

Here are the Sussex-interest ties in the draw for the FA Cup preliminary round, scheduled to take place Saturday, August 16:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punjab United or Crowborough Athletic v Hilltop or Deal Town

Bexhill United or Sheerwater v Raynes Park Vale or Forest Row

Broadbridge Heath or Cobham v Margate

Lancing or Crawley Down Gatwick v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Harefield United

Wick or VCD Athletic v Sittingbourne

Larkfield & New Hythe or Epsom & Ewell v South Park (Reigate) or Newhaven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midhurst & Easebourne or Knaphill v Hollands & Blair or Herne Bay

Sheppey United or Metropolitan Police v East Grinstead Town or Eastbourne United

Seaford Town or Sutton Athletic v AFC Whyteleafe or Chipstead

Three Bridges or Shoreham v Pagham or Horsham YMCA

Hassocks or Rayners Lane v Beckenham Town

Erith Town or Sporting Bengal United v Little Common or Southall

Badshot Lea or Steyning Town v Hendon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath Town or Ashford United v Tunbridge Wells or Holmesdale

Bearsted or Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town

AFC Varndeanians or Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey

Hastings United v Stansfeld or Harrow Borough

Eastbourne Town or Ashford Town (Middx) v Snodland Town or Broadfields United

Hythe Town or Littlehampton Town v Redhill or North Greenford United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two Sussex sides are in the draw for the FA Trophy preliminary round, scheduled for Saturday, August 23.

Sheppey United v Hassocks

Marlow v Three Bridges

Here's the Sussex ties in the draw for the FA Trophy first qualifying round, scheduled to be played Saturday, September 6.

Jersey Bulls v Hastings United

Ascot United v Marlow or Three Bridges

Harrow Borough v Eastbourne Town

Sheppey United or Hassocks v Crowborough Athletic

Littlehampton Town v Hendon

Bognor Regis Town v Sevenoaks Town

East Grinstead Town v Binfield

South Park (Reigate) v Broadbridge Heath

And here's the draw for the FA Vase first qualifying round, scheduled to be played Saturday, August 23.

Mile Oak v Lewisham Borough

Oakwood v Punjab United

Arundel v Steyning Town

Forest Row v Westside

AFC Walcountians v Newhaven

Ringmer v Tooting & Mitcham United

Loxwood v Eastbourne United

Worthing United v Tooting Bec

Knaphill v Shoreham

Copthorne v Godalming Town

Larkfield & New Hythe v Peacehaven & Telscombe

East Preston v Haywards Heath Town

Lingfield v Seaford Town

Bexhill United v Guernsey

Saltdean United v FC Elmstead

Phoenix Sports v Lancing

Wick v Welling Town

Pagham v Newport (IOW)

Selsey v Ringwood Town

ROUND DATES

The Emirates FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Saturday 2 August

Preliminary Round: Saturday 16 August

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October

First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November

Second Round Proper: Saturday 6 December

Third Round Proper: Saturday 10 January

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 14 February

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 March

Quarter Final: Saturday 4 April

Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April

The Final: Saturday 16 May

Isuzu FA Trophy

Preliminary Round: Saturday 23 August

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 6 September

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 20 September

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 October

First Round Proper: Saturday 25 October

Second Round Proper: Saturday 15 November

Third Round Proper: Saturday 13 December

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 10 January

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 31 January

Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February

Semi-Final: Saturday 28 March

The Final: Sunday 17 May

Isuzu FA Vase

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 23 August

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 20 September

First Round Proper: Saturday 18 October

Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November

Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February

Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February

Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March

Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April

The Final: Sunday 17 May