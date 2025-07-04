FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase draws: Sussex teams discover early-round opponents
It’s the start of a long road which, for two teams in each competition, will end in a Wembley final – and for now, there are plenty of teams with big dreams of long runs in the competition.
For some it will end early, of course, and while we hope plenty of Sussex sides will prosper, there will be early casualties among them for there are a number of county derbies among the ties pulled out of the hat.
The Emirates FA Cup begins with the extra preliminary round on the weekend of Saturday, August 2, featuring 223 ties, followed by the preliminary round in the weekend of Saturday, August 16, which includes 136 fixtures.
The Isuzu FA Vase and Isuzu FA Trophy both kick off on Saturday, August 23, with 203 and 16 ties scheduled for the preliminary and first qualifying rounds, respectively.
The draw for the FA Cup preliminary round contains four all-Sussex ties and is as follows for Sussex clubs:
Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic
Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx)
Hassocks v Rayners Lane
Pagham v Horsham YMCA
Three Bridges v Shoreham
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United
AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United
South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven
Badshot Lea v Steyning Town
Wick v VCD Athletic
Broadbridge Heath v Cobham
AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey
East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United
Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United
Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row
Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic
Little Common v Southall
Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town
Bexhill United v Sheerwater
Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill
Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick
Here are the Sussex-interest ties in the draw for the FA Cup preliminary round, scheduled to take place Saturday, August 16:
Punjab United or Crowborough Athletic v Hilltop or Deal Town
Bexhill United or Sheerwater v Raynes Park Vale or Forest Row
Broadbridge Heath or Cobham v Margate
Lancing or Crawley Down Gatwick v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Harefield United
Wick or VCD Athletic v Sittingbourne
Larkfield & New Hythe or Epsom & Ewell v South Park (Reigate) or Newhaven
Midhurst & Easebourne or Knaphill v Hollands & Blair or Herne Bay
Sheppey United or Metropolitan Police v East Grinstead Town or Eastbourne United
Seaford Town or Sutton Athletic v AFC Whyteleafe or Chipstead
Three Bridges or Shoreham v Pagham or Horsham YMCA
Hassocks or Rayners Lane v Beckenham Town
Erith Town or Sporting Bengal United v Little Common or Southall
Badshot Lea or Steyning Town v Hendon
Haywards Heath Town or Ashford United v Tunbridge Wells or Holmesdale
Bearsted or Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town
AFC Varndeanians or Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey
Hastings United v Stansfeld or Harrow Borough
Eastbourne Town or Ashford Town (Middx) v Snodland Town or Broadfields United
Hythe Town or Littlehampton Town v Redhill or North Greenford United
Only two Sussex sides are in the draw for the FA Trophy preliminary round, scheduled for Saturday, August 23.
Sheppey United v Hassocks
Marlow v Three Bridges
Here's the Sussex ties in the draw for the FA Trophy first qualifying round, scheduled to be played Saturday, September 6.
Jersey Bulls v Hastings United
Ascot United v Marlow or Three Bridges
Harrow Borough v Eastbourne Town
Sheppey United or Hassocks v Crowborough Athletic
Littlehampton Town v Hendon
Bognor Regis Town v Sevenoaks Town
East Grinstead Town v Binfield
South Park (Reigate) v Broadbridge Heath
And here's the draw for the FA Vase first qualifying round, scheduled to be played Saturday, August 23.
Mile Oak v Lewisham Borough
Oakwood v Punjab United
Arundel v Steyning Town
Forest Row v Westside
AFC Walcountians v Newhaven
Ringmer v Tooting & Mitcham United
Loxwood v Eastbourne United
Worthing United v Tooting Bec
Knaphill v Shoreham
Copthorne v Godalming Town
Larkfield & New Hythe v Peacehaven & Telscombe
East Preston v Haywards Heath Town
Lingfield v Seaford Town
Bexhill United v Guernsey
Saltdean United v FC Elmstead
Phoenix Sports v Lancing
Wick v Welling Town
Pagham v Newport (IOW)
Selsey v Ringwood Town
ROUND DATES
The Emirates FA Cup
Extra Preliminary Round: Saturday 2 August
Preliminary Round: Saturday 16 August
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September
Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October
First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November
Second Round Proper: Saturday 6 December
Third Round Proper: Saturday 10 January
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 14 February
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 March
Quarter Final: Saturday 4 April
Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April
The Final: Saturday 16 May
Isuzu FA Trophy
Preliminary Round: Saturday 23 August
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 6 September
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 20 September
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 October
First Round Proper: Saturday 25 October
Second Round Proper: Saturday 15 November
Third Round Proper: Saturday 13 December
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 10 January
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 31 January
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February
Semi-Final: Saturday 28 March
The Final: Sunday 17 May
Isuzu FA Vase
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 23 August
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 20 September
First Round Proper: Saturday 18 October
Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November
Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February
Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March
Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April
The Final: Sunday 17 May
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.