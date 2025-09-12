After the incredible triumph of Eastbourne Borough Women last weekend – when they beat Billy Wood’s Hastings United in style in the Women’s FA Cup – it’s now the men’s turn as the Cup comes to Eastbourne tomorrow.

Borough face Epsom & Ewell, a side desperate to pull off a classic FA Cup giant-killing. But our lads are ready to fight for a place in the next round and keep our cup dream alive.

The women lit up the town last weekend. Now it’s time for the men to deliver. Epsom & Ewell will arrive fearless, that’s the magic of the FA Cup, with the whole of Eastbourne behind us, we’ll make the Reach TV Stadium a tough place to come once again.

Last weekend was a battling weekend of football at the Reach TV Stadium – the women have set the bar, and now the men have the chance to match their winning.

Kick-off is 3pm tomorrow (Sat) at the Reach TV Stadium, Priory Lane. Tickets are just £10 and available now at EBFC.co.uk.

Make it a family day out – football, fun, and the magic of the FA Cup all in one place. I felt so immensely proud seeing all the Borough kits last weekend, let’s bring the noise back, and let’s show Epsom & Ewell that Eastbourne mean business in the FA Cup this season.

These are exciting times for Eastbourne Borough FC. The Cup dreams are alive and kicking and the whole town is invited to be part of the adventure.

The team are getting better match by match and I remain excited for the season ahead.