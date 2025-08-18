FA Cup first qualifying round draw: Nine Sussex sides discover their opponents

The FA Cup first qualifying round draw has been made – and nine Sussex non-league teams can start planning their bids to go further in the grand old competition.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing, Hastings United, Steyning Town, Three Bridges and Littlehampton Town are all through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup after victories in last weekend’s preliminary round.

But six other Sussex teams went out – including Eastbourne United, who fell to a 9-0 defeat at Sheppey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fice through are joined in the next round by Sussex’s four step three Ithmian premier teams – Lewes, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City and Whitehawk.

Lancing on the way to beating Harefield Utd | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The draw has thrown up one Sussex derby – Steyning Town will host Lancing at the Shooting Field.

Of the other seven Sussex sides in the round, only one will be at home – with Three Bridges hosting Walton and Hersham.

Pick of the other ties includes Chichester City travelling to face Havant & Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ties will be played on Saturday, August 30 or Sunday 31 and there’s £2,250 prize money for any teams who win in this round.

First qualifying round draw

Havant & Waterlooville v Chichester City

Steyning Town v Lancing

Faversham Town v Hastings United

Wokingham Town v Burgess Hill Town

Bedfont Sports Club v Littlehampton Town

Three Bridges v Walton & Hersham

Flackwell Heath v Lewes

Hayes & Yeading United v Whitehawk

Preliminary round results

Bexhill United 0 Raynes Park Vale 3

Crowborough Ath 0 Deal Town 1

Hackney Wick 3 Bognor Regis Town 1

Hassocks 0 Beckenham Town 1

Hastings United 1 Harrow Borough 0

Lancing 3 Harefield United 0

Littlehampton Town 3 North Greenford United 0

Seaford Town 0 AFC Whyteleafe 2

Sheppey United 9 Eastbourne United 0

Steyning Town 2 Hendon 1

Three Bridges 4 Horsham YMCA 1

FA Cup prize money per round

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125

FA Cup qualifying round dates

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October