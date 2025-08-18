FA Cup first qualifying round draw: Nine Sussex sides discover their opponents
Lancing, Hastings United, Steyning Town, Three Bridges and Littlehampton Town are all through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup after victories in last weekend’s preliminary round.
But six other Sussex teams went out – including Eastbourne United, who fell to a 9-0 defeat at Sheppey.
The fice through are joined in the next round by Sussex’s four step three Ithmian premier teams – Lewes, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City and Whitehawk.
The draw has thrown up one Sussex derby – Steyning Town will host Lancing at the Shooting Field.
Of the other seven Sussex sides in the round, only one will be at home – with Three Bridges hosting Walton and Hersham.
Pick of the other ties includes Chichester City travelling to face Havant & Waterlooville.
Ties will be played on Saturday, August 30 or Sunday 31 and there’s £2,250 prize money for any teams who win in this round.
First qualifying round draw
Havant & Waterlooville v Chichester City
Steyning Town v Lancing
Faversham Town v Hastings United
Wokingham Town v Burgess Hill Town
Bedfont Sports Club v Littlehampton Town
Three Bridges v Walton & Hersham
Flackwell Heath v Lewes
Hayes & Yeading United v Whitehawk
Preliminary round results
Bexhill United 0 Raynes Park Vale 3
Crowborough Ath 0 Deal Town 1
Hackney Wick 3 Bognor Regis Town 1
Hassocks 0 Beckenham Town 1
Hastings United 1 Harrow Borough 0
Lancing 3 Harefield United 0
Littlehampton Town 3 North Greenford United 0
Seaford Town 0 AFC Whyteleafe 2
Sheppey United 9 Eastbourne United 0
Steyning Town 2 Hendon 1
Three Bridges 4 Horsham YMCA 1
FA Cup prize money per round
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
FA Cup qualifying round dates
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September
Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October