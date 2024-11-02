FA Cup first round: Crawley Town beat Maidenhead with aid of extra time, but Worthing and Horsham are out

It’s been a tough day for Sussex teams in the first round of the FA Cup – but there was a late twist for one of our teams.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Elliot’s Crawley Town travelled to face Maidenhead – who operate two divisions below them in the National League Premier – for whom Shawn McCoulsky broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just as it looked like the Reds were going out, Toby Mullarkey popped up with a dramatic equaliser five minutes into stoppage time to take the game to extra-time.

And the turnaround was complete in the 116th minute when Tola Showunmi scored what proved the winner, sending the Reds fans home happy.

Horsham had the toughest task of the three Sussex teams in round one and they found League Two hosts Chesterfield too strong for them, losing 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Grigg put the Spireites ahead just six minutes in and doubled the lead four minutes after the break before Armando Dobra made it 3-0 on 66 minutes.

Worthing went out to Morecambe at Woodside Road | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/Worthing FC

Sub Chris Dickson gave the travelling fans something to shout about with an 85th minute consolation.

Worthing went into their hosting of League Two side Morecambe in great form but found the Shrimps too strong for them as it ended 2-0. Here is Ian Hart’s report from Woodside Road.

Like the Hornets, they also fell behind early – Jordan Slew scoring for the away side in the eighth minute. And it was eight minutes from the end of the 90 when Rhys Williams made it 2-0.

Match reports from all three games will follow on this website.

And get all the local football action in the Crawley Observer, Worthing Herald and West County Times this week and every week.