The draw for the first round of the 2025-26 FA Cup has been made at Worthing FC – and it gave the hosts a huge incentive to try to beat Forst Green Rovers in the final qualifying round.

TNT Sports televised the draw from Woodside Road before their live coverage of the Rebels’ fourth qualifying round tie with the National League Premier side, which marks Adam Hinshelwood’s first match back as boss after he was reappointed to the role last week.

Monday evening’s draw saw the non-league winners from the weekend’s final qualifying round – and sides facing replays this week – put into the velvet bag with the 44 sides who make up League One and League Two.

And Worthing were given a huge incentive for tonight’s tie with the winners facing a trip to Luton Town – who were in the Premier League only two seasons ago.

Crawley Town were handed a visit to National League Premier side Boreham Wood, who knocked out Eastbourne Borough on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Priory Lane.

Full FA Cup 1st round draw

Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town

Worthing faced Morecambe in the FA Cup first round last year - picture by Kyle Hemsley

Salford City v Lincoln City

Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green

Gainsboro or Hartlepool v Accrington Stanley

Colchester Utd v MK Dons

Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County

Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead

Newport Co v Gillingham

Cheltenham Town v Bradford City

Barnsley v York City

Reading v Carlisle

Peterboro v Cardiff City

Oldham Ath v Northampton Town

Crewe Alex v Doncaster

Tamworth v Leyton Orient

Stevenage v Chesterfield

Boreham Wood v Crawley Town

Farnham or Sutton v AFC Telford

Bolton v Huddersfield Town

Chelmsford City v Braintree

Spennymoor v Barrow

Wycombe Wand v Plymouth

FA Halifax Town v Exeter City

Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town

Wealdstone v Southend United

Rotherham United v Swindon Town

Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet Utd

Buxton v Chatham Town

Burton Albion v Banbury Utd or St Albans

Woking v Notts County

Blackpool v Scunthorpe Utd

Cambridge Utd v Morecambe or Chester

AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead

Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town

Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town v Barnet

Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree

Eastleigh v Walsall

Now it’s over the Worthing to see if they can make the first round for the third year in a row, having lost Alfreton at that stage in 2023 and at home to Morecambe in last year’s first round.

It’s a night to savour at Woodside Road, with fans delighted to welcome back Hinshelwood for a third spell in the Reds hotseat.

FA Cup prize money

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125

First round proper winners £45,000

First round proper losers £15,000

Second round proper winners £75,000

Second round proper losers £20,000

FA Cup dates

First Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, November 1

Second Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, December 6