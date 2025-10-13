FA Cup first round draw: Crawley Town discover opponents - and Worthing will go to Luton Town if they beat Forest Green Rovers
TNT Sports televised the draw from Woodside Road before their live coverage of the Rebels’ fourth qualifying round tie with the National League Premier side, which marks Adam Hinshelwood’s first match back as boss after he was reappointed to the role last week.
Monday evening’s draw saw the non-league winners from the weekend’s final qualifying round – and sides facing replays this week – put into the velvet bag with the 44 sides who make up League One and League Two.
And Worthing were given a huge incentive for tonight’s tie with the winners facing a trip to Luton Town – who were in the Premier League only two seasons ago.
Crawley Town were handed a visit to National League Premier side Boreham Wood, who knocked out Eastbourne Borough on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Priory Lane.
Full FA Cup 1st round draw
Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town
Salford City v Lincoln City
Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green
Gainsboro or Hartlepool v Accrington Stanley
Colchester Utd v MK Dons
Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County
Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead
Newport Co v Gillingham
Cheltenham Town v Bradford City
Barnsley v York City
Reading v Carlisle
Peterboro v Cardiff City
Oldham Ath v Northampton Town
Crewe Alex v Doncaster
Tamworth v Leyton Orient
Stevenage v Chesterfield
Boreham Wood v Crawley Town
Farnham or Sutton v AFC Telford
Bolton v Huddersfield Town
Chelmsford City v Braintree
Spennymoor v Barrow
Wycombe Wand v Plymouth
FA Halifax Town v Exeter City
Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town
Wealdstone v Southend United
Rotherham United v Swindon Town
Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet Utd
Buxton v Chatham Town
Burton Albion v Banbury Utd or St Albans
Woking v Notts County
Blackpool v Scunthorpe Utd
Cambridge Utd v Morecambe or Chester
AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead
Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town
Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City
South Shields v Shrewsbury Town
Fleetwood Town v Barnet
Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree
Eastleigh v Walsall
Now it’s over the Worthing to see if they can make the first round for the third year in a row, having lost Alfreton at that stage in 2023 and at home to Morecambe in last year’s first round.
It’s a night to savour at Woodside Road, with fans delighted to welcome back Hinshelwood for a third spell in the Reds hotseat.
FA Cup prize money
Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125
First round proper winners £45,000
First round proper losers £15,000
Second round proper winners £75,000
Second round proper losers £20,000
FA Cup dates
First Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, November 1
Second Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, December 6