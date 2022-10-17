The Reds, and fellow clubs from League One and League Two, will join the 32 non-league teams who progressed through the qualifying stages of the competition.

Premier League and Championship sides do not enter the FA Cup until the third round.

The draw for the first round of the 2022-23 FA Cup will be shown live this (Monday, October 17) evening on BBC Two from 7pm.

Crawley Town's Nick Tsaroulla (right) shoots past Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips to open the scoring during the Reds' famous FA Cup third round win over the Whites on January 10, 2021. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters can also watch proceedings on the official FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

The Reds are ball number 14, but sadly won’t be joined in the first round by Sussex neighbours Eastbourne Borough. The Sports were beaten 2-1 at National League outfit Maidenhead United on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round.

You can view the full list of ball numbers for teams in the hat for the FA Cup first round draw here.

Clubs will pocket £41,000, and advance to the second round, if they are successful in the first round.

Tie will be played between Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7. Matches scheduled to be broadcast on television will be announced after the draw.

Crawley were eliminated at the first round in last season’s FA Cup, losing 1-0 at home to League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers.