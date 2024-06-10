Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham FC have confirmed that six fan favourites have all extended their stay at the club for at least one more year.

Forming the remainder of the Hornets’ retained playing squad, Daniel Ajakaiye, Danny Barker, Shamir Fenelon, Jack Strange, Lewis Carey and Lucas Rodrigues all proved to be critical in last season's achievements.

Last season's top scorer, Ajakaiye capped his 21-goal campaign with a terrific, result-sealing third in last month's Sussex Senior Cup final against Hastings United – and Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola was pleased the popular forward had committed to a third season in amber and green.

He said: "He's a fans’ favourite and a hugely popular player amongst the group. He needs to stay injury free as both seasons have been stop-start but his form since Christmas has been great and hopefully this can be the season he gets all the goals that his performances deserve."

Last season's top scorer Daniel Ajakaiye has committed to Horsham ahead of the new campaign. Picture by John Lines

Partnered with Ajakaiye for much of the season, Fenelon's goals against Dorking Wanderers and Barnsley will live long in the memory for all Horsham fans – and he was another Di Paola was pleased to re-sign.

He said: "I would say last season was his best season for Horsham. He scored so many key goals, put in some really matured performances, and he just plays so well with Dan.

"As a two, they play so well together, and most of our best performances and best results have seen those two boys on the pitch.

"He was talking about calling it a day at the beginning of last season but obviously he's found a way to manage his body better and that's really helping him, and helping us see the best from him, so I'm glad he's staying."

Shamir Fenelon (right) is congratulated by Charlie Hester-Cook after netting at Barnsley in the FA Cup. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

Rodrigues is another who's thrived recently, with a short loan spell at Eastbourne Town midway through last season re-invigorating the Brazilian.

Di Paola said: "Lucas came into his own last season. The loan spell did him a great favour; he came back, scored a couple of goals, and that gave him an injection of confidence, and I felt, gave him his best period since he's been at the club.

"He's always been quite streaky, where he's been really electric and a real threat, and then maybe dipped. But he's become more of a central player and this year we've been able to play him in that position more, and it's paid off."

Meanwhile, between the sticks, Di Paola revealed he was 'desperate' to keep hold of Carey, particularly noting his formidable footwork.

Jack Strange (centre) celebrates after scoring against Larkhall in the FA Trophy. Picture by John Lines

He said: "He was a vital one. We were desperate to keep Lew as we'd worked really hard to get him last season, putting in a lot of time to win him over, and he's just vital to how we like to play.

"He was consistently strong for us all season and his playing out from the back is such a great weapon for us, and again, he's another really good egg to have amongst the team."

Rock solid in defence for much of the season, Strange was one of the first to commit to the upcoming season.

Di Paola said: "Jack had a standout season last year and we are looking forward to working with him again. We are really excited to see how he improves even further."

Finally, Barker quickly became a reliable figurehead in the team, after joining from Worthing last summer, and Di Paola was impressed at how quickly he settled in.

He added: "Danny was last season's most unsung and consistent player. He never gave less than 7 out of 10 and drove the standards for the whole group.

"We looked half the team when he didn't play and he was one of the game-changers that pushed us on as a team, turning us into the contenders we were."

