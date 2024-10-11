Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC stand on the precipice of reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup for the second time in as many years - but that thought hasn’t crossed manager Dominic Di Paola’s mind.

The Hornets entertain Isthmian North outfit Gorleston at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round.

If Horsham win, it will equal last season's appearance in the first round proper, alongside teams from Leagues One and Two.

But Di Paola insisted he and his players were not getting carried away by this tantalising prospect.

Reece Myles-Meekums (centre-left) is congratulated after netting Horsham's equaliser at Leiston in the FA Trophy. Picture by John Lines

He said: “Everyone will have to get on board and make sure we’re good [on the day].

“It’s going to be a tough tie. They’ll be looking at it the same way we do - it’s an opportunity. They’ll want to be in the hat themselves.

“We’re going to need to be at our best. We’ll approach it with the right game-plan, and the boys will have to bring the best versions of themselves. That will give us a good chance.

“Margate was tough, and they’re the same level as Margate. It’s going to be a hard challenge, and we have to be on it and at our best.”

Gorleston sit 16th in the Isthmian North, having taken nine points from seven games.

But they dumped St Albans City, of the National League South, out of the Cup in the third qualifying round.

Di Paola admitted Horsham’s packed schedule had given him little opportunity to run the rule over their Norfolk-based opponents.

But the Hornets boss stressed that Gorleston’s Cup heroics proved they were no slouches.

He said: “I’ve got some work to do Wednesday evening. I’ve been trying to prepare for the previous two [Leiston and Chichester City].

“It’s hard at our level in the sense that you don’t get a lot of time, so you’ve got to try and make use of the time to work on the games that you’ve got coming up.

“But I can now reflect on what we’ve done and set my sights on them, get my head round them, figure out what we want to do, and hopefully pick the right team that gives us the best chance.

“You don’t beat National League South teams if you’re not a good team.”

The Hornets have no major injury concerns going into Saturday’s match with Gorleston.

Goalkeeper Lewis Carey is expected to return to the Horsham starting XI after missing Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup clash at Chichester.

Horsham Women are also in Cup action this weekend. They visit Chatham Town in the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup this Sunday.