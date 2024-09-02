FA Cup: Nine Sussex teams involved as second qualifying round draw is made
Five of those are through to the next round after winning their first qualifying round ties – namely Horsham, Hastings United, Chichester City, Bognor and Burgess Hill.
Another two Sussex sides drew in the first round – Lewes and Broadbridge Heath, and they face replays – at home to Harefield and away to Faversham respectively.
And another two – National South duo Eastbourne Borough and Worthing – come in for their first game in the competition at this stage.
If Lewes do get through their replay, we will have a Sussex derby as Craig Nelson’s team will travel to face Danny Bloor’s Hastings at the Pilot Field.
There’s another Horsham-Dorking clash to look forward to while Eastbourne Borough face Boreham Wood in an all-National South clash.
Ramsgate v Broadbridge Heath or Faversham Town
Burgess Hill Town v Athletic Newham or Amersham Town
Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood
Hastings United v Harefield United or Lewes
Chichester City v Slough Town
Worthing v Havant & Waterlooville
Horsham v Dorking Wanderers
Bognor Regis Town v Margate or Hayes & Yeading United
Ties due to be played weekend of September 14.
FA Cup prize money
First Round Qualifying winners (112) First Round Qualifying losers (112) £2,250 £750
Second Round Qualifying winners (80) Second Round Qualifying losers (80) £3,375 £1,125
Third Round Qualifying winners (40) Third Round Qualifying losers (40) £5,625 £1,875
Fourth Round Qualifying winners (32) Fourth Round Qualifying losers (32) £9,375 £3,125
FA Cup round dates
Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 September Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October
