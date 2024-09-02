FA Cup: Nine Sussex teams involved as second qualifying round draw is made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup has made – and nine Sussex teams are involved. Seven of them have landed home ties.

Five of those are through to the next round after winning their first qualifying round ties – namely Horsham, Hastings United, Chichester City, Bognor and Burgess Hill.

Another two Sussex sides drew in the first round – Lewes and Broadbridge Heath, and they face replays – at home to Harefield and away to Faversham respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And another two – National South duo Eastbourne Borough and Worthing – come in for their first game in the competition at this stage.

Ball and keeper are in the net as Dan Perry scores to put Burgess Hill Town on their way to victory | Picture: Phil Dennett

If Lewes do get through their replay, we will have a Sussex derby as Craig Nelson’s team will travel to face Danny Bloor’s Hastings at the Pilot Field.

There’s another Horsham-Dorking clash to look forward to while Eastbourne Borough face Boreham Wood in an all-National South clash.

Here’s how the Sussex sides fared in the draw, with

Ramsgate v Broadbridge Heath or Faversham Town

Bognor in action in their win away to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos | Picture: Trevor Staff

Burgess Hill Town v Athletic Newham or Amersham Town

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood

Hastings United v Harefield United or Lewes

Chichester City v Slough Town

Worthing v Havant & Waterlooville

Horsham v Dorking Wanderers

Bognor Regis Town v Margate or Hayes & Yeading United

Ties due to be played weekend of September 14.

FA Cup prize money

First Round Qualifying winners (112) First Round Qualifying losers (112) £2,250 £750

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second Round Qualifying winners (80) Second Round Qualifying losers (80) £3,375 £1,125

Third Round Qualifying winners (40) Third Round Qualifying losers (40) £5,625 £1,875

Fourth Round Qualifying winners (32) Fourth Round Qualifying losers (32) £9,375 £3,125

FA Cup round dates

Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 September Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October