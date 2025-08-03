FA Cup: Picture gallery from Pagham-Horsham YM as Bexhill get past Sheerwater

Pagham’s Emirates FA Cup campaign came to a premature end at The Covers Arena after a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt saw them fall 3-2 to Horsham YM in a pulsating and physical encounter.

In a match where the referee took a lenient approach to contact, the visitors were sharper out of the blocks and capitalised on their early momentum. Horsham YM took the lead with a moment of real quality – a lofted effort from the edge of the box that floated over a helpless Conor Kelly and into the top corner. It was a goal of both vision and execution, setting the tone for a hard-fought affair.

Pagham responded with determination. Just ten minutes later, Olly Hambleton, a consistent creative outlet, stood over a free kick on the left flank. His delivery was inch-perfect, picking out Neighbour in the box, who was bundled over as he shaped to shoot.

The referee, unmoved by much of the physical play throughout the match, had no choice but to point to the spot. Bowerman stepped up and calmly sent the keeper the wrong way to bring the Lions level at 1-1.

The remainder of the half was evenly contested, with both sides enjoying spells of possession but failing to carve out many clear-cut chances. Just as it looked like the teams would go into the break level, Horsham YM struck a crucial blow. A well-worked move saw them find space down the right, and a composed finish on the stroke of half-time sent the visitors in 2-1 up at the interval.

Pagham emerged from the break hoping to reassert themselves, but it was YM who landed the next punch. Capitalising on a loose pass in midfield, they launched a swift counter, turning a 2v2 situation into a goal. A low cross into the box was met at the far post and nodded home clinically to stretch the lead to 3-1. It was a hammer blow for the hosts, who suddenly found themselves with a mountain to climb.

Despite the setback, the Lions showed real heart. They began to dominate territory, pushing YM back and creating a series of half-chances. Their persistence paid off in the final 20 minutes when Jenkins reacted quickest to a scrappy passage in the box, stooping to head home and make it 3-2. With the home crowd urging them forward, Pagham launched wave after wave of attacks in the closing stages.

Bowerman and Hambleton continued to probe, and a late header flew just over, but Horsham YM’s backline, marshalled superbly by their keeper, stood resolute. A final corner in stoppage time was desperately cleared, and the whistle blew to confirm YMCA’s progression to the next round.

Next up Pagham welcome Little Common to the Covers Arena next Saturday followed by an away trip to Steyning the following Tuesday.

Pirates through

by Geoff Martin

A goal from 16-year-old Theo Coombs fired Bexhill United into the next round of the FA Cup, securing the club a home tie with Raynes Park Vale and a chance to break club FA Cup history.

Bexhill had gone in 1-0 down at the break after opponents Sheerwater dominated the first half.

A leveller from Jack Shonk set the Pirates on the road to victory in the second half as Bexhill came out fighting with Ryan Moir adding a second and Coombs sealing the deal with the Pirates running out three one winners.

Bexhill have never progressed beyond the preliminary rounds of the FA Cup before and now have a chance to make club history with a Raynes Park Vale tie at home in a fortnight’s times.

1 . Pagham v Horsham YMCA in the FA Cup pics Roger Smith (17).JPG Pagham v Horsham YMCA, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2 . Pagham v Horsham YMCA in the FA Cup pics Roger Smith (18).JPG Pagham v Horsham YMCA, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3 . Pagham v Horsham YMCA in the FA Cup pics Roger Smith (1).JPG Pagham v Horsham YMCA, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

4 . Pagham v Horsham YMCA in the FA Cup pics Roger Smith (14).JPG Pagham v Horsham YMCA, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith