FA Cup picture gallery: Steyning hit five to beat Lancing

Dion Jarvis gave Steyning the lead after just three minutes before he made it 2-0 on 24 minutes. Stan Bridgman made it 3-0 before Jarvis completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 at half-time.
Bridgman scored the only goal of the second half to amke the final score 5-0 and now Steyning are in Monday’s draw for the second qualifying round.
Photographer Stephen Goodger was on hand to catch the action at the Shooting Field.
Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup
Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger
