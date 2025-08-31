Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cupplaceholder image
Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup

FA Cup picture gallery: Steyning hit five to beat Lancing

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 31st Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Steyning Town enjoyed a 5-0 win against Lancing to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

Dion Jarvis gave Steyning the lead after just three minutes before he made it 2-0 on 24 minutes. Stan Bridgman made it 3-0 before Jarvis completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Bridgman scored the only goal of the second half to amke the final score 5-0 and now Steyning are in Monday’s draw for the second qualifying round.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was on hand to catch the action at the Shooting Field.

