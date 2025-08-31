FA Cup picture gallery: Steyning hit five to beat Lancing

Dion Jarvis gave Steyning the lead after just three minutes before he made it 2-0 on 24 minutes. Stan Bridgman made it 3-0 before Jarvis completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Bridgman scored the only goal of the second half to amke the final score 5-0 and now Steyning are in Monday’s draw for the second qualifying round.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was on hand to catch the action at the Shooting Field.

1 . Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup : Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup : Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup : Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup : Steyning v Lancing in the FA Cup Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup Photo: Stephen Goodger