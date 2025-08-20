FA Cup picture special: Beckenham Town end Hassocks FC's run

Phil Westlake was there to capture the action as the Robins’ Isthmian south east rivals reached the first qualifying round.

For Hassocks, another cup competition comes straight on to the horizon – they go to Sheppey in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, the first time they have played in the competition.

After that James Westlake’s side host Eastbourne Town in the league on bank holiday Monday.

See Phil Westlake’s pictures from Hassocks v Beckenham on this page and the ones linked from it. Get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out Thursday.

1 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

2 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

3 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake