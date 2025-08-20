Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary roundplaceholder image
Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round

FA Cup picture special: Beckenham Town end Hassocks FC's run

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Aug 2025, 18:58 BST
Hassocks’ interest in the FA Cup is over for the season after a 1-0 loss at home to Beckenham Town in the preliminary round.

Phil Westlake was there to capture the action as the Robins’ Isthmian south east rivals reached the first qualifying round.

For Hassocks, another cup competition comes straight on to the horizon – they go to Sheppey in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, the first time they have played in the competition.

After that James Westlake’s side host Eastbourne Town in the league on bank holiday Monday.

See Phil Westlake’s pictures from Hassocks v Beckenham on this page and the ones linked from it. Get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out Thursday.

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round

1. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round

2. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round

3. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round

4. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Hassocks FC v Beckenham Town, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Phil Westlake

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:HassocksRobinsFA Trophy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice