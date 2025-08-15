FA Cup preliminary round: 12 Sussex clubs seek spot in first qualifying round
They can’t quite all get through – two play one another as Three Bridges host Horsham YM after their flying start to the Isthmian south east season.
Bur the other 10 Sussex sides in this stage of the competition have all avoided each other, so Sussex has plenty of chances of sides getting through.
Eight of the other 10 are at home, while two play a dat later than the rest, with Bognor going to Hackney Wick and Littlehampton hosting North Greenford on Sunday.
Below is a list of the ties involving Sussex sides plus details of prize money and dates for the next few rounds.
Best of Sussex luck to all involved this weekend!
Preliminary round ties this weekend involving Sussex sides, taking place Saturday unless Sunday.
Bexhill United v Raynes Park Vale
Crowborough Ath v Deal Town
Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town (Sunday)
Hassocks v Beckenham Town
Hastings United v Harrow Borough
Lancing v Harefield United
Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United (Sunday)
Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe
Sheppey United v Eastbourne United
Steyning Town v Hendon
Three Bridges v Horsham YMCA
Seven Sussex sides who play at step two or three of non-league to come in during the qualifying rounds – then Crawley Town in round one and Brighton in round three.
FA Cup prize money per round
Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444
Preliminary round losers (136) £481
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
FA Cup qualifying round dates
First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August
Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September
Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October