Twelve Sussex non-league sides sweep into FA Cup action this week with a place in the first qualifying round at stake.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They can’t quite all get through – two play one another as Three Bridges host Horsham YM after their flying start to the Isthmian south east season.

Bur the other 10 Sussex sides in this stage of the competition have all avoided each other, so Sussex has plenty of chances of sides getting through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight of the other 10 are at home, while two play a dat later than the rest, with Bognor going to Hackney Wick and Littlehampton hosting North Greenford on Sunday.

An Ellis Collier goal got Lancing through v CDG in the extra preliminary round | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Below is a list of the ties involving Sussex sides plus details of prize money and dates for the next few rounds.

Best of Sussex luck to all involved this weekend!

Preliminary round ties this weekend involving Sussex sides, taking place Saturday unless Sunday.

Bexhill United v Raynes Park Vale

Seaford Town got a late winner in the last round - for their first ever win in the FA Cup in their first game in it for 114 years | Picture: STFC

Crowborough Ath v Deal Town

Hackney Wick v Bognor Regis Town (Sunday)

Hassocks v Beckenham Town

Hastings United v Harrow Borough

Lancing v Harefield United

Littlehampton Town v North Greenford United (Sunday)

Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe

Sheppey United v Eastbourne United

Steyning Town v Hendon

Three Bridges v Horsham YMCA

Seven Sussex sides who play at step two or three of non-league to come in during the qualifying rounds – then Crawley Town in round one and Brighton in round three.

FA Cup prize money per round

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125

FA Cup qualifying round dates

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 30 August

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 13 September

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 27 September

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 11 October