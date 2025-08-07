You can rely on the FA Cup to spark the full range of emotions – and so it did for Seaford Town, Crowborough and Peacehaven & Telscombe last weekend.

Seaford Town were making history by playing their first FA Cup tie for 114 years – the longest break between ties for any team in the competition’s history. Not only that, they earned their first ever FA Cup win, 1-0 winners over Sutton Athletic.

Despite being under the cosh for much the game, an 84th minute penalty from Tyler Capon sealed victory and earned a home tie with AFC Whyteleafe in the preliminary round.

Manager Paul Wise said: “Sutton were the best team for 75 minutes. We easily could have folded but we didn’t. Defensive performances like that mean we always have a chance – belief got its reward.”

Club chair Sarah Scott said: “What a day and what a win! I’m so proud of the team for their determination, composure, and spirit.

“This historic FA Cup victory is a testament to the hard work happening on and off the pitch. The support was phenomenal – our fans truly made the difference.

“This is a special moment for the club and for the entire Seaford community.”

Also through are Crowborough, who beat Punjab United 3-2 in a home replay after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

But Peacehaven & Telscombe have suffered an early exit. They drew 2-2 at home to Harefield United on Saturday thanks to Callum Edwards and Connor Tighe’s goals but lost the replay 3-2 despite goals from George Cooks and Fin Agnihotri.

All three of those sides now turn their attentions to league matters and the start of the SCFL premier division season this weekend.