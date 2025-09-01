FA Cup second qualifying round draw: Steyning to host National League South side, Worthing FC off to the Channel Islands
Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, and Steyning Town are all through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after victories in last weekend’s first qualifying round – while Hastings United and Whitehawk will have to navigate replays in midweek.
Chichester advanced to the second qualifying round with an impressive 1-0 win at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday, while Steyning thumped near-neighbours Lancing 5-0 at the Shooting Field.
Burgess Hill progressed with a convincing 5-1 success at Wokingham Town on Sunday.
Hastings and Whitehawk were taken to replays after both sides conceded late on. Hastings drew 2-2 at Faversham on Friday evening – the Lilywhites levelling in the 95th minute after the U’s had gone ahead just a minute earlier – while Whitehawk conceded an 85th minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at Hayes & Yeading United.
But there was less cheer for Lewes, Littlehampton Town, and Three Bridges, who all exited the competition at the weekend.
Lewes suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Flackwell Heath, Littlehampton were beaten 4-3 in a thriller at Bedfont Sports, while Three Bridges lost 2-0 at home to Walton & Hersham.
Chi, Hill, and Steyning are joined in the next round by Sussex’s three National League South clubs – Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, and Worthing.
Second qualifying round ties will be played across the weekend of September 13. Winning clubs will pocket £3,375, while losing sides will receive £1,125.
Here are the eight second qualifying round ties which involve teams from Sussex:
Eastbourne Borough v Epsom & Ewell
Burgess Hill Town v Farnham Town
Jersey Bulls v Worthing
Westfield v Horsham
Hayes & Yeading United or Whitehawk v Walton & Hersham
Maidenhead United v Faversham Town or Hastings United
Whitstable Town v Chichester City
Steyning Town v Tonbridge Angels