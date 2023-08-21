FA Cup: Ten Sussex teams discover their first qualifying round draw
Of the 11 Sussex teams who were involved in Saturday’s preliminary round four won, six lost and Burgess Hill Town drew 0-0 at home to Erith Town.
Joining the successful sides in the next round are the county’s five Isthmian premier sides, Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk.
Those five were joined in the draw by last-round winners Newhaven, Lancing, Eastbourne United and Steyning Town.
Here are the first qualifying round ties involving Sussex clubs – and these ties are to be played over the weekend of September 2 and 3.
Eastbourne Utd v Epsom & Ewell or Met Police
Burgess Hill or Erith Town v Bognor Regis Town
Lancing v Carshalton Ath
Cray Wanderers v Newhaven
South Park or Leatherhead v Horsham
Sevenoaks v Whitehawk
Erith & Belvedere v Hastings Utd
Hadley v Steyning Town
Faversham Town v Lewes
Here are the preliminary round results involving Sussex sides:
Badshot Lea 2 Lancing 3
Burgess Hill Town 0 Erith Town 0
Crawley Down Gatwick 3 Hanworth Villa 6
East Grinstead Town 1 Hythe Town 3
Eastbourne United 3 Sheerwater 0
Farnham 2 Crowborough Athletic 0
Newhaven 7 Spelthorne Sports 1
Ramsgate 4 Bexhill United 1
Sheppey 3 Midhurst & Easebourne 0
Steyning Town 3 Peacehaven & Telscombe 0
We’ll have news of the first qualifying round draw on this page on Monday afternoon.