FA Cup: Ten Sussex teams discover their first qualifying round draw

Ten teams from Sussex were in today’s FA Cup first qualifying round draw – though one faces a replay to see if they can make it to the next stage.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:59 BST

Of the 11 Sussex teams who were involved in Saturday’s preliminary round four won, six lost and Burgess Hill Town drew 0-0 at home to Erith Town.

Joining the successful sides in the next round are the county’s five Isthmian premier sides, Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk.

Those five were joined in the draw by last-round winners Newhaven, Lancing, Eastbourne United and Steyning Town.

Newhaven on their way to beating Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup | Picture: Paul TrunfullNewhaven on their way to beating Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup | Picture: Paul Trunfull
Here are the first qualifying round ties involving Sussex clubs – and these ties are to be played over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

Eastbourne Utd v Epsom & Ewell or Met Police

Burgess Hill or Erith Town v Bognor Regis Town

Lancing v Carshalton Ath

Cray Wanderers v Newhaven

South Park or Leatherhead v Horsham

Sevenoaks v Whitehawk

Erith & Belvedere v Hastings Utd

Hadley v Steyning Town

Faversham Town v Lewes

Here are the preliminary round results involving Sussex sides:

Badshot Lea 2 Lancing 3

Burgess Hill Town 0 Erith Town 0

Crawley Down Gatwick 3 Hanworth Villa 6

East Grinstead Town 1 Hythe Town 3

Eastbourne United 3 Sheerwater 0

Farnham 2 Crowborough Athletic 0

Newhaven 7 Spelthorne Sports 1

Ramsgate 4 Bexhill United 1

Sheppey 3 Midhurst & Easebourne 0

Steyning Town 3 Peacehaven & Telscombe 0

