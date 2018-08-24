FA Cup tie will be AFC Uckfield Town's biggest game in club's history

AFC Uckfield Town turn their intentions back to the FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) when they host Broadfields United at the Oaks Ground in the Preliminary round.

The Uckers have already tasted FA Cup success this season after beating Glebe FC in the Extra-Preliminary round 1-0 and another victory against Broadfields would see them into the First Round Qualifying and a gift of around £3,000 from the F.A.

Broadfields are a Step six side who play their football in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One. They have made a good start to their league campaign, winning three and drawing one of their opening four fixtures and Uckfield manager Anthony Storey says they should not be underestimated despite technically being a league below the Uckers in the football pyramid.

“I really don’t think that them being a step six side means anything,” he said.

“I went up to watch them last Tuesday to see what their strengths and weaknesses are, and they look like a very good side, well organised and well drilled. To be honest, every game is difficult at this level, they are certainly a threat going forward. The front three are very lively. So obviously that is one thing we’re going to have to keep an eye on. The skipper was also a threat from midfield so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Storey confirmed that Matthew Maclean, who was the sole absentee from a convincing 1-4 win at Eastbourne United this past Tuesday evening, will come back into the squad on Saturday.

“We’re as strong as we possibly could be,” Storey said.

“Being at home is an advantage. The boys don’t have to travel and get the journey out of their legs. We know the pitch but like I say I think we’ll have to be at our best to get a result.”

Uckfield then face a quick turnaround for the visit of Langney Wanderers on Bank Holiday Monday, (kick-off 11am).

“We’ll just have to check injuries and fitness before the Langney game on Monday,” explained Storey.

“Ideally it would be good to put some fresh legs in there on Monday. We’ve got quite a big squad at the moment so with the games being so close together it would be silly not to put some fresh legs in there for the Langney game.”