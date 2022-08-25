FA Cup win can kick-start Burgess Hill Town's season

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After starting the Isthmian south east season with 1-0 defeats to Ashford and Chichester, the Hillians found their goal touch to beat Stansfeld 3-1 in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

Lovett hopes that will boost them for Saturday’s trip to Chatham and Monday’s home tussle with Littlehampton and he is positive about what he’s seen so far from his troops.

Lovett said: “Looking back at he first two games, I feel we should have been sitting on two points. Both games had 0-0 written all over them and neither side created real clear-cut opportunities. In both we conceded a goal we probably wouldn't normally concede.

Burgess Hill celebrate an FA Cup goal v Stansfeld | Picture: Chris Neal

"Both Ashford and Chichester, I’d say, will be top eight sides and had we taken those draws, I’d be looking at the start of the season in a different way – two draws against two good sides, knowing full we we haven't got into the full swing of how we want to play yet..

"But it wasn't to be and we need to manage the game at those vital times a little better. We haven't played badly in either game, we just haven't been fully on it like we know we can.”

Lovett said they started more sharply in the FA Cup tie and created early chances.

"It was a lot more positive against a good side in Stansfeld who have started their season strongly,” he said.

Burgess Hill players and fans celebrate another strike v Stansfeld | Picture: Chris Neal

"They had a couple of chances and their goal was a penalty in the second half, but we definitely created a lot more, worked hard off the ball and the rhythm seemed better.

"We still have a way to go, but it's helped kick-start us and prepare ourselves for a long weekend coming up.

"I'm pleased Brad Santos and Dan Perry, two new players, got their first goals – it gets them off the mark for the season.

"The team as a whole performed much better, its was our first chance to also introduce Olly Allen from Dorking, who set up the third goal for Max Miller.