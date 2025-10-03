FA Cup win is a real ray of light for Matt Gray and Eastbourne Borough

Just like swallows in summer, one victory does not make a season.

But Eastbourne Borough’s FA Cup win at Sholing last Saturday was a real shaft of sunlight in a grey and gloomy season so far.

Spearhead striker Pemi Aderoju found the net twice as the Sports showed real resilience and energy, to progress to the fourth qualifying round for the first time in five seasons.

Borough’s only previous victory in the new 2025-26 campaign had also come in the FA Cup, with a convincing 4-0 drubbing of Epsom and Ewell. The Sholing trip might have gone seriously wrong for Matt Grey’s men, and the Hampshire club pushed them all the way.

“The commitment, the desire, the energy from our lads – it’s always been there, but this time we got our reward. It has been a tough start to the season in many ways, but I cannot fault the commitment, and we knew that in the end the results will follow.”

But the draw for the final hurdle before the First Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup might have been kinder. For the third time in twelve months, the Sports are pitched against North Londoners Boreham Wood – who are riding high in the National League following promotion through the National South play-offs in May.

In September last year, Adam Murray’s Borough were squeezed out of the FA Cup by a single goal at Priory Lane. And then in December – on a dreadful day of storm warnings and travel restrictions – the Sports dominated their FA Trophy contest at Meadow Park before conceding a 90th minute Wood goal.

Manager Gray, always a pragmatist and not an empty dreamer, will plan and prepare for the tie – at the ReachTV Stadium on Saturday 11th October. And a victory – with the prize of progress to the First Round Proper – would represent a huge boost for morale. His priority, however, must be to winch his team off the bottom of the National South table.

That objective might not happen overnight, or over a single weekend: tomorrow (Saturday) the Sports travel to North Kent to face an Ebbsfleet United side who, despite their pretty abject relegation from the National League last season, have hit the ground running since August.

But the Borough boss will point to three successive clean sheets, as his newly assembled playing squad steadily learn to play as teammates rather than strangers. Swallows and summers? If Matt happens to be a literary chap, he will pull his Keats anthology off his shelves as October arrives, and relish autumn’s mellow fruitfulness….

Enough of flippancy. Our Sussex footballing family is still in mourning and in shock, after the awful death of the young Chichester City player – and former Borough striker – Billy Vigar. Clubs, players and officials from far and wide have been united in grief and in support. Urgent reviews of ground and perimeter safety are under way, and rightly so. If we cannot rewrite history, we can at least learn from it.

Ironically, two of Billy’s former clubs are drawn to face each other in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup, with Borough at home to Chichester City. That fixture has been heavy-pencilled in for next Tuesday, 7th October at Priory Lane. But the date was still under review as the Herald went to press: do check club websites and the Herald online for updated news.