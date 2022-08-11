FA Cup win sets up Littlehampton Town for their Isthmian League debut

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Benn on the chase for Golds in the FA Cup win over Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Stephen Goodger

They might be a fair way away from a return to the Wembley turf they trod in the FA Vase final last May.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the extra preliminary round 3-1 win at home to Broadbridge Heath was a pleasing competitive opener for management, players and fans.

Now they head to Faversham on Saturday for the start of their Isthmian south east division adventure, following promotion from the SCFL as title winners last April.

Joint boss Mitch Hand feels his players are in good shape to tackle the higher level of football. He was pleased not only by the FA Cup win, but by the performance against Brighton U23s in the Sussex community shield match at Lancing that preceded it.

Golds gave the Brighton youngsters a real run for their money before losing on penalties. Hand said: “It’s always nice to get that first win of the season especially in the FA Cup.

"We certainly weren’t at our best but we got the job done and that’s all that matters. The performance against Brighton 23s was superb.

"I was over the moon with the way we performed – and the discipline the boys showed was brilliant.”

Lucas Pattenden, Aaron Capon and George Gaskin were on target against Broadbridge Heath in the cup, setting up a preliminary round tie away to Walton and Hersham on Saturday week.

Meanwhile Hand and fellow joint boss Gaskin have further strengthened their squad, recruiting Scott Faber, who has played previously for Loxwood and Steyning. Hand said: “On his debut on Saturday he was arguably one of the best players on the pitch.”

Town have been working hard off the pitch through the summer to get The Sportsfield up to the standards required in the Isthmian League.