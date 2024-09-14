Worthing celebrate on their way to beating Havant | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Sussex will have at least three of its non-league teams in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup – and maybe four – but road to Wembley was cut short for four others on Saturday afternoon.

Worthing, Horsham and Hastings went through – thogh all needed late goals to do so. And Chichester City got one of the results of the day by holding National South high flyers Slough Town to a 2-2 draw at Oaklands Park.

But Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Burgess Hill and Broadbridge Heath are all out.

Worthing trailed 1-0 and 2-1 at home to Havant but goals from Jack Spong, Tommy Willard and Mo Faal – the former Havant striker who the Rebels signed in the week – put them through to the next stage.

Also in the hat on Monday will be Horsham, who saw off National South side Dorking Wanderers courtesy of an 84th minute Chris Dickson goal.

Hastings left it even later – they beat Harefield United through an injury time Davide Rodari goal.

Chichester City led then trailed against Slough but rescued it late on and will go to Berkshire for a midweek replay. Jimmy Wild and Ethan Prichard were their scorers.

Bognor crashed to a disastrous 4-0 loss at home to Margate, who now play in the league below them. The Rocks were three down at the interval and never recovered.

Eastbourne Borough had high hopes of a good run this year but lost 1-0 at home to fellow National South side Boreham Wood, who changed their manager yesterday.

Also out are the two remaining Sussex step four sides who were involved – Burgess Hill, who lost 3-2 at home to Amersham – the visitors scoring in the 97th minute after Hamish Morrison and Dan Perry had struck forHill; and Broadbridge Heath, who put up a good fight but lost 1-0 at Ramsgate.