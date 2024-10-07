FA National Cup success for AS Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AS Crawley 3-0 Market Hotel FC FA National Cup 2024/25 1st Round. Sunday 6th October.

AS Crawley steamed into the second round of the FA National Cup after a fantastic 3-0 win at the home of Alford FC in Surrey. Sunday football is alive and well.

A healthy crowd crammed into the picturesque ground and the team from Kent also made their voices heard. The misty and dull weather did not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.

The YouTubers from Crawley started strongly with the ball being played out to the wingers. Their speed and accuracy created a number of opportunities for the Sussex side.

The Marketboys are a well organised team and their back four did a great job in the air and were able to use their height to knock away the aerial threat. But it was just a matter of time before Athletico took the lead.

The first goal came after some solid pressure for AS and Darren Helsdown was on the end of it after 40 minutes to make the score 1-0 at halftime.

After the break Market Hotel played their part in the game and chiselled out some good efforts but couldn’t get past the inform keeper.

Athletico changed tactics and began playing it down the middle with searching through balls via their playmaker Josh (Star Man) Nearthy. A non league version of James Maddison.

On the hour Darren got his brace to give AS Crawley a deserved two nil lead. The ex Broadbridge Heath striker was having a great game and his finish was excellent.

With the game coming to an end Jordan Mase got on the scoresheet. Mase knows where the goal is and will be a key member of this team going forward. He is well known on the Sussex football scene especially at Roffey FC.

Can AS Crawley become the next FA National Champions?

Gone are the days when Sunday League footballers were dragged out of bed with a hangover to play another pub team. AS Crawley have a methodology that they will perform at their best on and off the pitch.

They were created to make a difference in their community and improve the mental health of young men who are often overlooked.

So YES, why the heck not!

Next up for AS Crawley is a league game on the 13th October against Horley United at Oakwood Sports Centre, 10:30 kick off.