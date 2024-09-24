FA Trophy and FA Vase draws made - Sussex sides discover who they face on road to Wembley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The road to Wembley continues for Sussex sides in the next rounds of the FA Trophy and FA Vase.

Following the second qualifying round in each competition at the weekend, the draws for the third qualifying round of the Trophy and the first round of the Vase were made on Monday.

In the Trophy, our six Isthmian premier clubs join the only Sussex step four survivors in the contest, while in the Vase many of our local sides are still battling for honours.

The dream of course is to reach a Wembley final – as Littlehampton Town did in the Vase in 2022, before losing to Newport Pagnell. That is a long way off but there is decent prize money to be had even at this stage of the respective competitions.

Littlehampton Town beat Burgess Hill in the FA Trophy | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Here is how the draws panned out for Sussex teams...

FA Trophy third qualifying round

to be played Sat Oct 5

Winners get £2,450; losers get £625

Sittingbourne v Bognor Regis Town

Potters Bar Town v Whitehawk

Leatherhead v Hastings United

Lewes v Bracknell Town

Leiston v Horsham

Littlehampton Town v Barton Rovers

Chichester City v Herne Bay

FA Vase first round

to be played Sat Oct 19

Winners get £825, losers £250

Lingfield v Billingshurst

Camberley Town v Hassocks

Stansfeld v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Guildford City v Arundel

Burnham v Eastbourne United

Tunbridge Wells v Pagham

Wick v Harefield United

AFC Whyteleafe v Saltdean United

VCD Athletic v Roffey

Wembley v Crawley Down Gatwick

Faversham Strike Force v Haywards Heath Town