FA Trophy and FA Vase draws made - Sussex sides discover who they face on road to Wembley
Following the second qualifying round in each competition at the weekend, the draws for the third qualifying round of the Trophy and the first round of the Vase were made on Monday.
In the Trophy, our six Isthmian premier clubs join the only Sussex step four survivors in the contest, while in the Vase many of our local sides are still battling for honours.
The dream of course is to reach a Wembley final – as Littlehampton Town did in the Vase in 2022, before losing to Newport Pagnell. That is a long way off but there is decent prize money to be had even at this stage of the respective competitions.
Here is how the draws panned out for Sussex teams...
FA Trophy third qualifying round
to be played Sat Oct 5
Winners get £2,450; losers get £625
Sittingbourne v Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town v Whitehawk
Leatherhead v Hastings United
Lewes v Bracknell Town
Leiston v Horsham
Littlehampton Town v Barton Rovers
Chichester City v Herne Bay
FA Vase first round
to be played Sat Oct 19
Winners get £825, losers £250
Lingfield v Billingshurst
Camberley Town v Hassocks
Stansfeld v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Guildford City v Arundel
Burnham v Eastbourne United
Tunbridge Wells v Pagham
Wick v Harefield United
AFC Whyteleafe v Saltdean United
VCD Athletic v Roffey
Wembley v Crawley Down Gatwick
Faversham Strike Force v Haywards Heath Town
