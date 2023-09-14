An FA Trophy defeat at Southall has shown Chichester City there is more hard work ahead as they try to mould a successful season.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s the view of City coach Darin Killpartrick as he reflects on their exit from a second national competition this season at the first hurdle – to the same opponents.

Isthmian south central side Southall won 1-0 at home to Chi in the FA Cup last month – and it was 2-1 between the same sides and at the same ground on Saturday to leave City out of the Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between the two knockout losses, City have made a good start to their Isthmian south east division programme.

Southall knocked Chichester City out of the FA Trophy | Picture - Neil Holmes

And that’s what takes their focus again this weekend as they welcome Hythe Town to their temporary home of Bognor’s Nyewood Lane for a clash between the teams in third and fourth place.

Killpartrick admitted the latest loss at Southall was a disappointment.

"We created enough chances win the game but were not clinical enough and were caught out twice in transitions,” he told the Observer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We certainly need to be more clinical in front of goal and it’s clear there are aspects of our defending we need to work on in training.

"However, we can see clear progress in terms of how we started pre-season to where we are now. The players are working hard to put into practice what we want from them.

"We’ve intensfied things in training and have been impressed with the players’ response. But there is always room for improvement.”

With the FA Cup and Trophy behind them City can focus on the league – with boss Miles Rutherford having already stated he will be disappointed if they do not make the play-offs this season, having fallen short of a serious bid for the knockouts last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hythe, fresh from an FA Trophy win at Burgess Hill, will provide a stiff test at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Killpartrick said: “I know their manager, Steve Watt, very well and we know what to expect from them.

"It ought to be a very good game of football.”