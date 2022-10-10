Sussex outfits Lewes, Hastings United, Burgess Hill Town, Horsham and Bognor Regis Town were all in the hat for the next round of the competition.

Ties will take place on Saturday, October 29. First round proper matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Winning clubs at this stage will collect £3,000 from the FA’s prize fund, while losing teams will receive £775.

Doug Tuck celebrates Horsham's late winner in their thrilling 4-3 home win over Aveley in the FA Trophy third qualifying round. Picture by John Lines

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Chesham United v Lewes

Hastings United v Burgess Hill Town

Folkestone Invicta v Horsham

