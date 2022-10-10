Edit Account-Sign Out
FA Trophy draw: Five Sussex clubs discover first round proper opponents

Five Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy first round proper fates following today’s draw.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:23 pm

Sussex outfits Lewes, Hastings United, Burgess Hill Town, Horsham and Bognor Regis Town were all in the hat for the next round of the competition.

Ties will take place on Saturday, October 29. First round proper matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Winning clubs at this stage will collect £3,000 from the FA’s prize fund, while losing teams will receive £775.

Doug Tuck celebrates Horsham's late winner in their thrilling 4-3 home win over Aveley in the FA Trophy third qualifying round. Picture by John Lines

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Chesham United v Lewes

Hastings United v Burgess Hill Town

Folkestone Invicta v Horsham

Weston Super Mare v Bognor Regis Town

