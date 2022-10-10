FA Trophy draw: Five Sussex clubs discover first round proper opponents
Five Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy first round proper fates following today’s draw.
Sussex outfits Lewes, Hastings United, Burgess Hill Town, Horsham and Bognor Regis Town were all in the hat for the next round of the competition.
Ties will take place on Saturday, October 29. First round proper matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Winning clubs at this stage will collect £3,000 from the FA’s prize fund, while losing teams will receive £775.
Most Popular
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:
Chesham United v Lewes
Hastings United v Burgess Hill Town
Folkestone Invicta v Horsham
Weston Super Mare v Bognor Regis Town