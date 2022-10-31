FA Trophy draw: Five Sussex clubs discover second round proper opponents
Five Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy second round proper fates following today’s draw.
Clubs from the National League North and South – including Worthing and Eastbourne Borough – have entered the competition at this stage.
The Mackerel Men and the Sports join fellow Sussex outfits Lewes, Hastings United, and Bognor Regis Town in the second round proper.
Ties will take place on Saturday, November 19. Second round proper matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Winning clubs at this stage will collect £3,750 from the FA’s prize fund, while losing teams will receive £1,000.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the second round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:
Hastings United v Chippenham Town
Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough
Worthing v Weymouth
Lewes v Bognor Regis Town