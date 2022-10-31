Clubs from the National League North and South – including Worthing and Eastbourne Borough – have entered the competition at this stage.

The Mackerel Men and the Sports join fellow Sussex outfits Lewes, Hastings United, and Bognor Regis Town in the second round proper.

Ties will take place on Saturday, November 19. Second round proper matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Winning clubs at this stage will collect £3,750 from the FA’s prize fund, while losing teams will receive £1,000.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the second round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Hastings United v Chippenham Town

Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough

Worthing v Weymouth