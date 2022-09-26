FA Trophy draw: Who will the remaining six Sussex sides face in the third qualifying round?
Six Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy third qualifying round fates following today’s draw.
Team from non-league Step 3, including Sussex’s Bognor Regis Town, Hastings United, Horsham and Lewes, have entered the competition.
The four clubs have joined fellow Sussex outfits Burgess Hill Town and Whitehawk in the third qualifying round.
Ties will take place on Saturday, October 8. Third qualifying round matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Winning clubs get £2,450, and advance to the first round proper, while losing sides will receive £625.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy is as follows:
Burgess Hill Town v Hanworth Villa
Horsham v Aveley
Metropolitan Police v Hastings United
Lewes v Sevenoaks Town
Folkestone Invicta v Whitehawk
Bognor Regis Town v Bowers & Pitsea