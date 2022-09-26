Team from non-league Step 3, including Sussex’s Bognor Regis Town, Hastings United, Horsham and Lewes, have entered the competition.

The four clubs have joined fellow Sussex outfits Burgess Hill Town and Whitehawk in the third qualifying round.

Ties will take place on Saturday, October 8. Third qualifying round matches will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Six Sussex clubs - including Burgess Hill Town - have discovered their FA Trophy third qualifying round fates following today’s draw. Picture by Chris Neal

Winning clubs get £2,450, and advance to the first round proper, while losing sides will receive £625.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Burgess Hill Town v Hanworth Villa

Horsham v Aveley

Metropolitan Police v Hastings United

Lewes v Sevenoaks Town

Folkestone Invicta v Whitehawk