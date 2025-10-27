Sussex’s three National League South sides have been handed their first FA Trophy assignments of 2025-26.

The step two trio come into the competition at the next stage – the November 15/16 second round – and they’re the county’s only sides left in, following Burgess Hill Town’s defeat at home to Folkestone Invicta in Saturday’s first round.

Horsham have the most favourable draw – though it’s not a straightforward one, with in-form step three side Farnham coming to visit.

Worthing and Eastbourne Borough are both away to fellow National South sides.

Tommy Widdrington will take Eastbourne Borough to Dorking in round two of the FA Trophy | Picture: Lydia Redman

Draw for Sussex sides...

Horsham v Farnham Town

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough

Tonbridge Angels v Worthing

There will be 40 ties at the next stage, which is scheduled for the weekend of November 15/16.

Winning clubs at this stage will receive £3,750 from the competition prize fund, while losing teams will get £1,000.

Full draw

1 FC United of Manchester v Darlington

2 Chester v Clitheroe

3 Macclesfield v Prescot Cables

4 Gainsborough Trinity v Alfreton Town

5 Chorley v Worksop Town

6 Leek Town v Scarborough Athletic

7 Radcliffe v Bradford (Park Avenue)

8 Buxton v Southport

9 Spennymoor Town v AFC Fylde

10 South Shields v Dunston

11 Marine v Stocksbridge Park Steels

12 Ilkeston Town v Curzon Ashton

13 King’s Lynn Town v Harrow Borough

14 Merthyr Town v Hanwell Town

15 Slough Town v Gloucester City 16 Kidderminster Harriers v Corby Town

17 Bedford Town v Anstey Nomads

18 Chesham United v AFC Telford United

19 Brentwood Town v Hornchurch

20 AFC Sudbury v Hereford

21 Leamington v Maidenhead United

22 Oxford City v Peterborough Sports

23 Bishop’s Stortford v Cheshunt

24 Hemel Hempstead Town v Chelmsford City

25 Alvechurch v Real Bedford

26 Harborough Town v Enfield Town

27 Dagenham & Redbridge v Tilbury

28 Walton & Hersham v Farnborough

29 Horsham v Farnham Town

30 Dover Athletic v Basingstoke Town or Dorchester Town

31 Torquay United v Maidstone United

32 Chippenham Town v Weston Super Mare

33 Wimborne Town v Chatham Town

34 Plymouth Parkway v Salisbury

35 Bath City v Bracknell Town

36 Ebbsfleet United v Sittingbourne

37 Folkestone Invicta v AFC Totton

38 Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough

39 Tonbridge Angels v Worthing

40 Leatherhead v Hampton & Richmond Borough