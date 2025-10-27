FA Trophy draw: Worthing and Eastbourne Borough given away trips – Horsham handed home tie
The step two trio come into the competition at the next stage – the November 15/16 second round – and they’re the county’s only sides left in, following Burgess Hill Town’s defeat at home to Folkestone Invicta in Saturday’s first round.
Horsham have the most favourable draw – though it’s not a straightforward one, with in-form step three side Farnham coming to visit.
Worthing and Eastbourne Borough are both away to fellow National South sides.
Draw for Sussex sides...
Horsham v Farnham Town
Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough
Tonbridge Angels v Worthing
There will be 40 ties at the next stage, which is scheduled for the weekend of November 15/16.
Winning clubs at this stage will receive £3,750 from the competition prize fund, while losing teams will get £1,000.
Full draw
1 FC United of Manchester v Darlington
2 Chester v Clitheroe
3 Macclesfield v Prescot Cables
4 Gainsborough Trinity v Alfreton Town
5 Chorley v Worksop Town
6 Leek Town v Scarborough Athletic
7 Radcliffe v Bradford (Park Avenue)
8 Buxton v Southport
9 Spennymoor Town v AFC Fylde
10 South Shields v Dunston
11 Marine v Stocksbridge Park Steels
12 Ilkeston Town v Curzon Ashton
13 King’s Lynn Town v Harrow Borough
14 Merthyr Town v Hanwell Town
15 Slough Town v Gloucester City 16 Kidderminster Harriers v Corby Town
17 Bedford Town v Anstey Nomads
18 Chesham United v AFC Telford United
19 Brentwood Town v Hornchurch
20 AFC Sudbury v Hereford
21 Leamington v Maidenhead United
22 Oxford City v Peterborough Sports
23 Bishop’s Stortford v Cheshunt
24 Hemel Hempstead Town v Chelmsford City
25 Alvechurch v Real Bedford
26 Harborough Town v Enfield Town
27 Dagenham & Redbridge v Tilbury
28 Walton & Hersham v Farnborough
29 Horsham v Farnham Town
30 Dover Athletic v Basingstoke Town or Dorchester Town
31 Torquay United v Maidstone United
32 Chippenham Town v Weston Super Mare
33 Wimborne Town v Chatham Town
34 Plymouth Parkway v Salisbury
35 Bath City v Bracknell Town
36 Ebbsfleet United v Sittingbourne
37 Folkestone Invicta v AFC Totton
38 Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough
39 Tonbridge Angels v Worthing
40 Leatherhead v Hampton & Richmond Borough