FA Trophy: Sussex sides discover opposition as draw is made
Broadbridge Heath were Sussex’s only second qualifying round winners, beating Bedfont Sports 2-1 to get through.
Bognor, Crowborough and East Grinstead all lost.
Isthmian premier sides Chichester City, Lewes, Whitehawk and Burgess Hill all enter in the next round – with step two trio Horsham, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing to follow in the round after that.
FA Trophy third qualifying round draw – ties planned for Sat Oct 4
Broadbridge Heath v Billericay Town
Lewes v Leiston
Burgess Hill Town v Potters Bar Town
Whitehawk v Canvey Island
Chichester City v Farnham Town
In the FA Vase, AFC Varndeanians, Eastbourne United, Little Common, Haywards Heath and Steyning are all in the next round after wins on Saturday.
Details of the draw follow on Tuesday afternoon.
FA Trophy prize money
Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250 losers receive £575
Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625
First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775
Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000
Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000; Final winners: £60,000
FA Trophy round dates
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 October 2025
First Round Proper: Saturday 25 October 2025
Second Round Proper: Saturday 15 November 2025
Third Round Proper: Saturday 13 December 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 31 January 2026
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February 2026
Semi-Final: Saturday 28 March 2026
The Final: Sunday 17 May 2026