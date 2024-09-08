Littlehampton Town v Sporting Bengal in the FA Trophyplaceholder image
FA Trophy win in 33 pictures: Littlehampton get better of Sporting Bengal

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2024, 19:22 BST
Littlehampton Town are through to the next round of the FA Trophy after a Sunday win at The Sportsfield over Sporting Bengal.

Alex Laing got the Marigolds off to a flyer with a first minute goal then doubled his tally on the quarter-hour. After Joe Gregory quickly got one back for the visitors Rob O’Toole made it 3-1 in first half stoppage time.

The second half was a quieter affair but when Brandy Makuendi scored to make it 3-2 nine minutes from time, it set up a nervy end – but Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side held on to go through.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

Littlehampton Town v Sporting Bengal pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Sporting Bengal pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Sporting Bengal pictures by Stephen Goodger (14).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Sporting Bengal pictures by Stephen Goodger (28).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

