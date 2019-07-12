FA Vase and FA Trophy draws and - who have our teams been drawn against?

Here are who our teams have drawn in the first rounds of the FA Vase and FA Trophy.
The Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round takes place on Saturday October 12 and the winners receive £3,250 and the lose £750.
Whitehawk v Romford
Hythe Town v Hastings United
The Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round takes place on Saturday August 31. Winning club will receive £550 and losers £175.
Little Common v K Sports
Saltdean United v Lordswood
Littlehampton United v Bexhill United
Farnham Town v Langney Wanderers
Shoreham v Crowborough Athletic
Godalming Town v Hailsham Town
Seaford Town v Eastbourne United
Peacehaven & Telescombe v Steyning Town Community
The second qualifying round will take place Saturday September 14 (winners £725, losing club £250).
Forest Hill Park or Westside v Littlehampton United or Bexhill United
Peacehaven & Telescombe or Steyning Town Community v AFC Spelthorne Sports or Spelthorne Sports
Seaford Town or Eastbourne United v FC Deportivo Galicia
Saltdean United or Lordswood v Sheppey United or AFC Croydon Athletic
Balham or Rusthall v Godalming Town or Hailsham Town
Little Common or K Sports v Guildford City or Glebe