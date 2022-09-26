FA Vase draw: Nine Sussex sides discover first round proper opponents
The nine remaining Sussex sides in the FA Vase have discovered who they will face in the first round proper following today’s draw.
Seven SCFL Premier sides, one SCFL Division One club and one Wessex Premier Division outfit will represent Sussex in the first round.
There are home ties for five Sussex teams, and four away trips for the remaining Sussex outfits.
Winning clubs will receive £825, and a place in the second round proper, while losing sides will pocket £250.
Ties will take place on Saturday, October 22.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the FA Vase first round proper is as follows:
Erith Town v Crawley Down Gatwick
Eastbourne Town v Brook House
Crowborough Athletic v Eversley & California
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Horley Town
Rusthall v Montpelier Villa
Whitchurch United v Broadbridge Heath
Horndean v Bexhill United
Pagham v Sporting Bengal United
Little Common v Milton Town