FA Vase draw: Nine Sussex sides discover first round proper opponents

Seven SCFL Premier sides, one SCFL Division One club and one Wessex Premier Division outfit will represent Sussex in the first round.

There are home ties for five Sussex teams, and four away trips for the remaining Sussex outfits.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning clubs will receive £825, and a place in the second round proper, while losing sides will pocket £250.

The nine remaining Sussex sides in the FA Vase have discovered who they will face in the first round proper following today’s draw. Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ties will take place on Saturday, October 22.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the FA Vase first round proper is as follows:

Erith Town v Crawley Down Gatwick

Eastbourne Town v Brook House

Crowborough Athletic v Eversley & California

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Horley Town

Rusthall v Montpelier Villa

Whitchurch United v Broadbridge Heath

Horndean v Bexhill United

Pagham v Sporting Bengal United