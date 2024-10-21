Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today’s FA Vase second round draw has produced one Sussex derby – and there will be a second if Pagham win their weather-delayed tie at Tunbridge Wells.

Five Sussex sides are through to the next stage while another two are waiting for rescheduled first round ties.

Hassocks will visit the winners of the Tuesday night rearranged tie between Tunbridge Wells and Pagham, rained off on Saturday.

Faversham Strike Force v Haywards Heath Town action | Picture: Ray Turner

Also lost to the wet weather at the weekend was Lingfield v Billingshurst, and that will also be played on Tuesday night – with with winners heading to Kent to face Faversham Town.

Haywards Heath’s reward for getting through is a trip to Egham Town but two other Sussex sides through will meet each other – Crawley Down Gatwick will travel to Peacehaven.

Arundel are also through and they will travel to VCD at the next stage.

Second round draw

Hassocks celebrate their opener at Camberley | Picture: Phil Westlake

Tunbridge Wells or Pagham v Hassocks

Egham Town v Haywards Heath Town

Faversham Town v Lingfield or Billingshurst

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

VCD Athletic v Arundel

Round dates

Second Round - Saturday 9 November

Third Round - Saturday 7 December

Fourth Round - Saturday 11 January

Fifth Round - Saturday 1 February

Sixth Round - Saturday 1 March

Semi Final 1st Leg - Saturday 29 March, 2nd Leg - Saturday 5 April

Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May

Prize money

First round winners £825, losers £250

Second round £900, £275

Third round £1,125, £350

Fourth round £1,875, £600

Fifth round £2,250, £725

Sixth round £4,125, £1,350

Semi-Final £5,500, £1,725

Final £30,000, £15,000