FA Vase draw throws up one Sussex derby – maybe two
Five Sussex sides are through to the next stage while another two are waiting for rescheduled first round ties.
Hassocks will visit the winners of the Tuesday night rearranged tie between Tunbridge Wells and Pagham, rained off on Saturday.
Also lost to the wet weather at the weekend was Lingfield v Billingshurst, and that will also be played on Tuesday night – with with winners heading to Kent to face Faversham Town.
Haywards Heath’s reward for getting through is a trip to Egham Town but two other Sussex sides through will meet each other – Crawley Down Gatwick will travel to Peacehaven.
Arundel are also through and they will travel to VCD at the next stage.
Second round draw
Tunbridge Wells or Pagham v Hassocks
Egham Town v Haywards Heath Town
Faversham Town v Lingfield or Billingshurst
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick
VCD Athletic v Arundel
Round dates
Second Round - Saturday 9 November
Third Round - Saturday 7 December
Fourth Round - Saturday 11 January
Fifth Round - Saturday 1 February
Sixth Round - Saturday 1 March
Semi Final 1st Leg - Saturday 29 March, 2nd Leg - Saturday 5 April
Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May
Prize money
First round winners £825, losers £250
Second round £900, £275
Third round £1,125, £350
Fourth round £1,875, £600
Fifth round £2,250, £725
Sixth round £4,125, £1,350
Semi-Final £5,500, £1,725
Final £30,000, £15,000
