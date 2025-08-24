FA Vase exit for Bexhill in punishing clash with Guernsey

Bexhill United were dumped out of this season's FA Vase at the first hurdle with a 4-1 defeat to Guernsey in a home tie played at Hastings Pilot Field.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game had been brought forward to a 2pm kick-off to allow the visitors time to make it back to Gatwick and their return flight to the Channel Islands.

Whether that early start had caught Bexhill cold is debatable but they were certainly not switched on when Guernsey played the ball out wide from the kick off, squared it into the Pirates box and chalked up a lead within 20 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wake up call is an understatement but from then on Bexhill were the better side for the rest of the first half although Guernsey always provided a threat. Kyle Holden in midfield chased and harried and must have covered every blade of grass on the vast expanse of the Pilot Field.

Max Hollobone fires in a corner for Bexhill in the FA Vase defeat

Curran and Shonk worked well together in attack for Bexhill and it was no surprise on the half hour when Jack Shonk picked up the ball from a free kick and finished in style to level the scores.

For the remainder of the half, Bexhill were on the front foot and it was only some excellent work by the Guernsey keeper that denied the Pirates a half time lead that on balance would have been deserved.

A few minutes into the second half that failure to grab a lead came back to haunt Bexhill as a shambolic episode at the back opened the door for the visitors and they made the Pirates pay. It was probably the pivotal moment in the game and Bexhill never really recovered from it as they struggled to come from behind a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 70 minutes Stef Akras kept some hope alive with a stunning save from a long range drive but soon after another blunder presented a gift wrapped chance to Guernsey which they were never going to spurn.

A fourth goal towards the end maybe flattered the visitors a touch and they ran out worthy winners and marched into the next round and a home tie against Croydon.

Bexhill certainly weren’t firing on all cylinders but for most of the first half they had shown plenty of glimpses of the sharp attacking play that has been the hallmark of the team’s early strong form in the league.

The games keep coming thick and fast now and there’s plenty of opportunities to put the disappointment of Saturday behind them.