FA Vase: Five Sussex sides through - two need penalty shootouts to progress
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hassocks and Haywards Heath, front-runners in the SCFL premier division, were among those to make progress.
Hassocks won 2-0 at Camberley Town while Haywards Heath triumphed 2-1 at Faversham Strike Force – that after being 1-0 down with 15 minutes left.
Peacehaven – who reacehd the latter stages of the Vase in 2023 – won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stansfield, and Crawley Down Gatwick won 2-0 at Wembley, which of course is where they will return if they win through a few more round.
Arundel, from Division one of the SCFL, won 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Guildford City.
Saltdean, Wick are out – Saltdean losing to AFC Whyteleafe, Wick at home to Harefield and Roffry going down 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at VCD Athletic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.