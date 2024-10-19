FA Vase: Five Sussex sides through - two need penalty shootouts to progress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five Sussex sides won their FA Vase first round ties to go through to Monday’s draw for round two.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hassocks and Haywards Heath, front-runners in the SCFL premier division, were among those to make progress.

Hassocks won 2-0 at Camberley Town while Haywards Heath triumphed 2-1 at Faversham Strike Force – that after being 1-0 down with 15 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacehaven – who reacehd the latter stages of the Vase in 2023 – won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stansfield, and Crawley Down Gatwick won 2-0 at Wembley, which of course is where they will return if they win through a few more round.

Haywards Heath celebrate at the end of their win at Faversham Strike Force | Picture: Ray Turner

Arundel, from Division one of the SCFL, won 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Guildford City.

Saltdean, Wick are out – Saltdean losing to AFC Whyteleafe, Wick at home to Harefield and Roffry going down 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at VCD Athletic.