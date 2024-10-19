FA Vase: Five Sussex sides through - two need penalty shootouts to progress

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 16:31 GMT
Five Sussex sides won their FA Vase first round ties to go through to Monday’s draw for round two.

Hassocks and Haywards Heath, front-runners in the SCFL premier division, were among those to make progress.

Hassocks won 2-0 at Camberley Town while Haywards Heath triumphed 2-1 at Faversham Strike Force – that after being 1-0 down with 15 minutes left.

Peacehaven – who reacehd the latter stages of the Vase in 2023 – won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stansfield, and Crawley Down Gatwick won 2-0 at Wembley, which of course is where they will return if they win through a few more round.

Haywards Heath celebrate at the end of their win at Faversham Strike Force | Picture: Ray TurnerHaywards Heath celebrate at the end of their win at Faversham Strike Force | Picture: Ray Turner
Arundel, from Division one of the SCFL, won 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Guildford City.

Saltdean, Wick are out – Saltdean losing to AFC Whyteleafe, Wick at home to Harefield and Roffry going down 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at VCD Athletic.

