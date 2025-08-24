Wick FC v Welling Town, FA Vaseplaceholder image
Wick FC v Welling Town, FA Vase

FA Vase in 33 photos - Wick edge past Welling Town thanks to late Irish goal

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Aug 2025, 17:27 BST
Wick are in the next round of the FA Vase after seeing off Welling Town at Crabtree Tree with a late goal.

Evergreen Josh Irish struck with a minute of the 90 to go put Le Baldwin’s team into the next round.

Sussex sides joining them at the next stage include Haywards Heath Town, Newhaven, Steyning Town, Shoreham, Peacehaven and Telscombe, Seaford Town and Eastbourne United.

See pictures from the clash on this page and those linked – and don’t miss the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

