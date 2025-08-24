FA Vase in 33 photos - Wick edge past Welling Town thanks to late Irish goal

Evergreen Josh Irish struck with a minute of the 90 to go put Le Baldwin’s team into the next round.
Sussex sides joining them at the next stage include Haywards Heath Town, Newhaven, Steyning Town, Shoreham, Peacehaven and Telscombe, Seaford Town and Eastbourne United.
See pictures from the clash on this page and those linked – and don’t miss the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.
1. Wick FC v Welling Town in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg
Wick FC v Welling Town, FA Vase Photo: Stephen Goodger
