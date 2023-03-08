Every single Peacehaven & Telscombe player must play out of his skin if they’re to reach the FAS Vase semis.

That’s the view from manager Mark Shutt as the SCFL premier side gear up to host Wiltshire-based Hellenic League Corsham Town in tomorrow’s Vase quarter-final.

They want to follow in Littlehampton Town’s footsteps and go all the way to Wembley – but are underdogs in the last eight.

Shutt told us: “Corsham are a big physical side that look to try and put your defence under pressure with balls into the box at any opportunity and are very well drilled with the game plan both on and off the ball.

The Tye celebrate after a win in a previous round

"For us to be in the semi finals I will need every single player to turn up and play out of his skin for 90 minutes.

"The bookmakers have us as rank outsiders for the competition and outsiders for the tie too, so really we have only our own expectations to match.

"I am super proud to be equalling the club’s best run in this competition and with the support of the hundreds of spectators that have already purchased their tickets I hope we can make history in our club’s centenary year.”

Shutt talked us through how The Tye had got this far on their Vase run…

Peacehaven on the way to victory in round four at Egham | Picture: Stanley Bernard

Uckfield Town (A), won 3-1: We went down to an early goal but got straight back in with a Tegan Freeman penalty, Ross Barclay scored shortly after. Early in the second half Harry Docherty hit a free kick which hit the post and the goalkeeper and went in.

Welling Town (H), won 3-1: We went a goal behind again on 37 but again hit straight back with Brandon Kilula scoring from a corner on 40. In the 53rd minute Jack Pettett scored, and in the 67th Max Hollobone scored to secure the win.

Horley (H), won 4-0: Robin Deen scored a hat-trick, with all his goals coming from 18 yards out or more, with Michael Lloyd adding to the score in the 90th minute.

Bedfont (H), won 3-1: Bedfont took the lead on 22 minutes but unlike the previous rounds we didn’t hit straight back. We had to remain calm and stick to what we do best. It was 79 minutes when the hat-trick hero from the previous round, Robin Deen, got us level, then three minutes later Callum Edwards gave us the lead and in the 89th minute Max Hollobone made the scoreline look a little easier than the tie was.

Holyport (A), 0-0, won on pens: A small pitch that wasn’t the best of playing surfaces in December was always going to be a battle. The game passed with very little incident as both teams struggled to put passes together and defences came out on top. In the shootout, Nathan Stromberg made three penalty saves.

Egham (A), won 2-0 after both teams went into the game not having played for three weeks. It was hard fought with Jack Pettett scoring a header in the first half and Callum Edwards scoring in the 90th minute to secure the win... sparking Jose Mourinho-type runs down the touchline!

