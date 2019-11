The draw for the third round of the FA Vase was made at Wembley Stadium this (Monday) afternoon.

With replays and re-scheduled games set to take place this week, the next round will be held on Saturday, 30 November with winning clubs picking up £1,125 from the competition prize fund and the losing teams going out with £375.

The draw for the remaining clubs in Sussex is as follows:

Glebe v Newhaven

Lancing v Sutton Common Rovers

Leighton Town v Eastbourne Town

Binfield v AFC Uckfield Town