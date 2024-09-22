FA Vase tie in 26 pictures: Newhaven bow out to Lydd Town

The second qualifying round tie ended 2-2 – with Jake Robinson and Bailie Rogers scoring the Dockers’ goals but it was the visitors who prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.
Elsewhere there were Vase wins for some Sussex sides – Hassocks, Peacehaven & Telscombe, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick, Saltdean, Pagham, Wick, Arundel and Billingshurst all getting through.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven v Lydd on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express on Friday.
