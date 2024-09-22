Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA VaseNewhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase
Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase

FA Vase tie in 26 pictures: Newhaven bow out to Lydd Town

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Newhaven are out of the FA Vase after losing to Lydd Town in a penalty shootout.

The second qualifying round tie ended 2-2 – with Jake Robinson and Bailie Rogers scoring the Dockers’ goals but it was the visitors who prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Elsewhere there were Vase wins for some Sussex sides – Hassocks, Peacehaven & Telscombe, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick, Saltdean, Pagham, Wick, Arundel and Billingshurst all getting through.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven v Lydd on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express on Friday.

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase

1. Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase pictures by Paul Trunfull (19).jpg

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase

2. Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase pictures by Paul Trunfull (22).jpg

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase

3. Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase pictures by Paul Trunfull (16).jpg

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase

4. Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase pictures by Paul Trunfull (30).jpg

Newhaven v Lydd Town in the FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NewhavenFA VaseHassocksSussexTelscombe