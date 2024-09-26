FA Vase tie - report and 26 pictures as Newhaven bow out to Lydd Town

Lydd missed a number of early chances in the second qualifying round tie as the Dockers failed to get to grip with the Kent side’s physical style in the early exchanges.

That said, Lee Robinson did go close to giving the Dockers a 17th minute lead when he was slipped through following some decent football, only for his shot to crash off the angle of crossbar and post and then bounce just over the head of the onrushing Jake Robinson.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven v Lydd on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express on Friday.

With the Dockers having ridden the early storm, they began to take control of the match and eventually took the lead they deserved two minutes before the interval.

Ryan Warwick’s brilliant free-kick crashed off the bar, but this time the ball did fall invitingly to Jake Robinson, who headed the Dockers into a half-time lead.

The visitors were level, though, just four minutes after the restart. Newhaven failed to fully clear a free-kick and Ronnie Dolan took full advantage, rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Dockers responded almost immediately.

Within three-minutes they were back in front. Warwick’s well-struck shot was pushed behind for a corner, from which Bailie Rogers rose highest to guide a brilliant header into the bottom corner.

With 15 minutes remaining, Newhaven were temporarily reduced to ten men after Brad Walsh was sin-binned for protesting the non-award of a penalty too vigorously for the ref’s liking.

Lydd almost instantly made full use of their numbers advantage, only to be denied by Newhaven’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Johnny Barnes-Galloway twice in quick succession.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men themselves via the sin-bin just as Walsh returned to the fray.

However, Newhaven were to be denied the progress their performance probably deserved when Lydd were controversially awarded a free-kick by the referee’s assistant deep into injury-time.

Up stepped Sammy Adams, and his low free-kick somehow made it through Newhaven’s brittle wall and into the back of the net.

In the shoot-out, Lydd scored all four of their kicks while misses from Ben Royall and Jake Robinson meant it was the Kent side who progressed into the next round.

Things didn’t get any happier for Newhaven in midweek when they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Eastbourne United in the SCFL Premier.

They will hope for an upturn in league fortunes when they host Midhurst tomorrow and visit Roffey on Tuesday.

One local side through to the next round of the Vase are Saltdean, who beat Shoreham with Archie Jutton and Alex Patching (2) the scorers.

Joining them in round one will be Peacehaven & Telscombe, who won 1-0 at Little Common thanks to a Finley Agnihotri goal.

Elsewhere there were Vase wins for some Sussex sides – Hassocks, Peacehaven & Telscombe, Haywards Heath, Crawley Down Gatwick, Saltdean, Pagham, Wick, Arundel and Billingshurst all getting through.

