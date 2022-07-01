Fab futsal finals end in national title for Worthing girls

The final, at the University of Wolverhampton, saw some excellent futsal skills all round, with Worthing winning 4-2.

This was the first full season of the Pokémon Youth Futsal Cup and was a showcase of the fantastic futsal talent in England, with a partnership between Pokémon and England Football bringing together 32 winners of regional finals to compete for the win.

The finals were the culmination of an outstanding season of futsal – and over 1,000 teams from all over England have been involved.

Worthing celebrate their victory

Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss was on hand at the finals to provide encouragement for the players taking part.

Richie said: “The standard of futsal being played in the tournament over the last few days has been incredible.

" Everyone who has taken part should be incredibly proud of the effort they put in. It’s great to see so many young people out here enjoying futsal.”

James Glover, coach of Worthing United Youth U12 Girls, said: "These girls are incredible and I am so proud of what they've achieved.

Worthing United's U12 girls - national futsal champions

"They only began playing futsal a few months ago so to have not only got to the nationals but to be taking home the trophy is just astounding.