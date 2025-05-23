How it started - Chris Agutter enjoys the come-from-behind 4-3 win at Weston | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

When the 2024/25 season started, Worthing FC were entering the unknown.

After losing manager Adam Hinshelwood to York (and he raided our squad for some key 2023-24 season players - notably Ollie Pearce, who has won the National League Golden Boot this season, and Joe Felix, who was the Minstermen’s Player of the season) we had to adapt to watching a new management team, a style of play and different players work their magic.

No matter what, the Woodside faithful would support and follow the team home and away week in week out.

Who knows what new manager Chris Agutter must have been thinking at half-time of our first game of the season away against Weston-super-Mare when we trailed 3-0? But the second half comeback to win 4-3 would be up their with the all time great moments in red – and kick off a season of amazing memories and results I’m sure most Worthing fans were not expecting.

How it ended - mutual apprecitation between fans and skipper Joel Colbran after the play-off defeat to Maidstone | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Ultimately Worthing had the opportunity, with games in hand, to cement themselves at the top of the table in March (the less said about those games against Welling and Hornchurch the better) but ended up going into their Easter Monday fixture a point clear at the top of the National League South after a Truro slip up against Torquay.

The title was in our hands once again. A win against play-off chasing Dorking would have meant the Rebels would have gone into the final weekend with one foot firmly in the National League. But in true NLS fashion, it wasn’t that way come 5pm.

Advantage Truro going into the final Saturday of the regular season. At the start of the day, any of the top six could walk away as champions.

Our coach journey to Enfield was spent reminiscing about a fantastic season of football we have had.

A poignant discussion was had remembering our friend – former committee member, club commentator and one of the founders of Rebel Yell, Peter Vale, who passed away suddenly in February.

We laughed at some of the memories we had of him and discussed what he would have thought about the current form of the team. I’m sure there would have been some classic moments of commentary if he had been here to witness them.

From the Supporters’ Association’s point of view we celebrated a fantastic food drive at Christmas alongside the Worthing Food Foundation, and were able to present them with a cheque of over £500 raised with funds from the sale of Rebel Yell X Two Faced Twins shirts.

And we found a new charity partner, St Barnabas House – kicking off with a charity day in March where we raised nearly £700 through the generous donations of fans.

Spencer, Jacco and I also couldn’t help but look back and remember the two hugely successful Rebel Yell podcast evenings we presented this season at Woodside with a live panel and audiences.

Another talking point, on the bus, was what the results needed to be for us to be champions - surely St Albans would fight to stay up by bringing it to Truro... Weston would want to finish strongly by beating Eastbourne Borough and sneak into the play-offs... Chesham wanted to dent Dorking’s promotion momentum... Enfield surely wouldn’t want to rely on beating title chasing Worthing to stay up.

With all these thoughts going through our heads, the champions’ dream was over by 3:10pm as Truro were 3-0 up against St Albans. Worthing didn’t seem to get going until a Glen Rea header put us ahead in the 44th minute.

That goal seemed to ‘pull the pin out’ and we ended up going on to win 5-1 with another spectacular goal from Mo Faal against his former club. You couldn’t help but think that if we had been as dominant at this throughout the season, we may not have been relying on other results to finish!

The strong finish to the regular season meant we finished fourth and faced Maidstone in the dreaded eliminator round of the play-offs the following Wednesday. With Maidstone struggling against Farnborough on the last day and a home tie for us - surely this was a great advantage.

On The Rebel Yell Podcast, we’ve often said that each season in the National League South had been better than the last, which, looking at history, is true.

Our first season – a home play-off eliminator win against Braintree and a semi-final defeat to Oxford City (the eventual winners).

Our second season - a home semi-Final win against Maidstone (with some Ollie Pearce magic to win the game and one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced at Woodside) and the most awful extra-time defeat at home in the final to Braintree.

Surely we have to go one better?

It was another glorious evening at Woodside Road on the Wednesday, very reminiscent of when we beat Braintree in the eliminators in 2023.

Walking to the ground, the nerves set in and it occurred to me - we beat Braintree the year before and they returned to Woodside the following season and won the final in front of a record crowd. Maidstone suffered heartbreak at the end of the semi-final last season and they were returning this season looking for revenge and promotion. Surely history can’t repeat itself?

Sadly for us it did. Two sloppy penalties killed us and Maidstone ended Worthing’s season with a whimper.

The dust has settled but the feeling of ‘what if’ remains. As a football fan you always look back at the end of the season with the ‘ifs and buts’ but this year it seemed stronger than ever. The trophy was firmly in our grasp. It should have been ours. But it isn’t!

All I can say is well done Truro ...I would never have thought they’d go from near-certain relegation last year to promotion this year.

So what next? While this season wasn’t one step better than the last, could we use that same thought process next year? Maybe attention the National League South has gained this season should be making the FA pay attention - all leagues should be three up, three down.

There is plenty we can look back at and smile. We have found new heroes who we love to cheer on week in week out! We have competed with very strong full-time and hybrid teams - and little old Worthing are only a part time team.

Chris Agutter has settled in nicely in BN14, but was subjected to some horrid abuse after Worthing being knocked out of the play offs! This is something I really cannot understand and is not behaviour of a true fan.

If you go back to last summer, most comments on social media and forums were that this season would be a rebuild and most would be happy with a mid-table finish! We finished fourth with a records points total - fans seem to forget this and hide behind their keyboards to abuse. It’s pathetic.

I, for one, hope Chris and his team will be back stronger than ever next season and I can’t wait to see what the post/pre season brings.

Up the Rebels!

The Worthing FC Supporters’ Association would like to place on record the gratitude we have for all the support received this season. Keep an eye out for the end of season episode of The Rebel Yell Podcast - this one is a special version recorded in the pub with some club representatives.