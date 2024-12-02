Farrell and Troak strike in injury time for dramatic Robins win over Shoreham

When it comes to writing the history of the 2024-25 Southern Combination Premier Division campaign, Hassocks will be hoping the last Saturday in November ends up being looked upon as pivotal in the promotion race.

The Robins entered injury time of their home clash with Shoreham trailing 1-0 and heading for a first defeat of the season at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

But then substitutes Ruari Farrell and Jack Troak summoned 91st and 93rd minute goals to complete a stunning comeback, giving James Westlake’s side a 2-1 victory.

Five miles down the road and there was an equally dramatic finish at Withdean Stadium between AFC Varndeanians and Haywards Heath Town.

Ex-Hassocks striker George Mitchell-Phillips hit a 93rd minute winner for Varndeanians to send the Bluebells to defeat in new manager Kev Green’s first game in charge.

Hassocks subsequently moved eight points clear at the top of the table having played a game more. A remarkable outcome on a day when the gap was a matter of minutes away from being cut to four.

Shoreham are managed by former Hassocks favourite Michael Death and his charges got off to the perfect start, taking the lead with only nine minutes on the clock thanks to a fine Jack Nicholls volley.

A Kiko Tanev throw was flicked on by Danny Jones. Hassocks were not convincing in heading away, leaving Nicholls to take a touch on his chest and smash a dipping effort over the head of Jordan Brown.

The Robins responded well and started to come into the tie, although their finishing was wayward enough to mean Musselmen goalkeeper Elliot Dailly was not called into action.

Harvey Enticknap dragged one wide and Morgan Vale was inches away when connecting a difficult acrobatic effort with his back to goal.

Vale had another sight of goal on the stroke of half time after a powerful run latching onto a Liam Hendy through ball.

The final effort went over the bar from close range with Vale adamant Dailly had got a touch for a magnificent stop. Referee Steve Fogden did not agree and a goal kick was the outcome.

Shoreham remained well organised in the opening 15 minutes of the second half with Hassocks unable to find a way through.

Westlake subsequently turned to his bench on the hour, making a triple change. Farrell and Troak entered proceedings alongside young Dylan Hurst.

Troak was soon into the thick of things, laying off to Big Alex Fair on the edge of the box. Fair threw in two Cruyff Turns to create some space but his strike lacked the power to trouble Dailly.

Hendy then flicked on a Turner long throw, met by another header at the back post by Troak. Dailly produced an impressive leap to both reach and hold the ball.

Westlake’s next move was to take off right back Harvey Blake, introduce Charlie Pitcher and go two up front.

Pitcher almost levelled instantly when a run from the left flank took him past two Shoreham defenders to 20 yards out. He let fly a low drive which clipped the outside of the near post as Dailly scrambled.

With the Robins now in all-out attack mood, gaps opened up for Shoreham to counter into.

Substitute Dylan Gibbs could have made put the Musselmen 2-0 ahead and potentially killed the game off when played in one-on-one by Tanev.

The home crowd breathed an almighty sigh of relief when Gibbs dragged wide from 15 yards with just Brown to beat under important pressure from Hendy.

Relief turned to joy when a Pitcher cross struck the hand of Levi Martin as the game ticked into injury time. Farrell’s subsequent penalty had too much power and precision for Dailly to keep out, even as the Shoreham goalkeeper went the right way.

Less than 120 seconds later and that relief which had turned to joy turned to delirium when Troak netted the winner.

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes won possession in midfield as the Musselmen went looking for a decisive goal of their own rather than settling for a point.

Hassocks broke, leading to a Fair shot blocked. The loose ball fell to Troak, whose cushioned first-time effort took a deflection off the unfortunate Martin to defy Dailly.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Loversidge, Mundy, Enticknap, Furnell; Fair; Vale.

Subs: Troak (Loversidge 56), Farrell (Vale 56), Hurst (Mundy 56), Wilkes (Enticknap 73), Pitcher (Blake 79).