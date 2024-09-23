Farrell double sends Hassocks to Vase victory at Horley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Hassocks were paired with Horley Town in the Isuzu FA Vase second qualifying round, you would forgive them for fearing the worst.

In seven previous competitive matches, the Robins had won just once and conceded 31 goals at an average of more than four per game.

Their task heading to the New Defence on this occasion looked doubly ominous thanks the absence of Morgan Vale, Jamie Wilkes, Alex Fair, Darren Budd, Joe Overy, Jack Troak and Dylan Hurst.

Yet come 5pm, James Westlake and his players had moved step closer to Wembley with a 2-1 win - perhaps their most impressive of the season given the circumstances.

Ruari Farrell scored twice as Hassocks won 2-1 away at Horley Town in the FA Vase.

Horley might sit a lowly 16th in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, but that league is always of a much higher standard than the Southern Combination.

Even sitting fifth-from-bottom, the Clarets are the third-highest scorers in the division with 21 goals. This was set to be a serious test of Hassocks. It was one they passed thanks to a change in approach from Westlake and two fine goals from Ruari Farrell.

So much of Hassocks’ success over the past 12 months has come from their 4-4-1-1 formation. But Westlake was brave enough to rip that up and move to a back three. It enabled him to get his best available players on the pitch - even if it was an unfamiliar shape.

Dan Turner came in for his first start of the campaign at centre back with the cricket season now finished. He was magnificent alongside Liam Hendy and Will Berry.

Harvey Blake and Raging Joe Bull very much enjoyed the freedom offered by playing as wing backs. Harry Furnell, Alfie Loversidge and Josh Mundy dealt well with the significant threat posed by the Clarets’ midfield.

And Noah Hoffmann was a lively presence behind Farrell, whose two goals speak for themselves. Hassocks had limited opportunities but when they did arrive, their grey-haired centre forward was clinical.

The first of those goals came after only six minutes from a blistering counter attack. Jordan Brown made a superb save from Joshua Rapson. An even better goal line block followed from the rebound by Turner, clearly still in cricketing mood as he deployed an exemplary long barrier.

From there, Hassocks swept straight up the other end. Furnell put a pass into a corridor of Horley uncertainty latched onto by Farrell, who caught Clarets goalkeeper George Hyde out by taking an early shot from outside the box. The ball whistled straight into the top corner.

The Clarets began to dominate in midfield from the 20th minute through to half time, which was always the danger with Hassocks having a young three in there.

Brown made an excellent save when turning a Warren Colman distance drive around the post. There was nothing the Robins goalkeeper could do 60 seconds later when George Craig picked out the top corner from the edge of the box.

The break came at a good time for Hassocks with Horley well on top. The Robins gained a foothold in midfield going into the second half and although chances were at a premium, two arrived in relatively quick succession either side of the hour.

Farrell bent a difficult one just wide. He said in the aftermath he felt he should have done better with it, which seemed a little harsh.

There was no doubting the quality of his second goal, however. Farrell looped an initial header over Joe Carrington, ran around the Horley defender with his eyes looking up to the sky like a dog chasing a balloon and powered a second header beyond Hyde and into the far corner.

With legs tiring, Hassocks ended the game with five teenagers on the pitch. Mundy and Hoffman were joined by substitutes Cavan Chedzey, Kian Nandhra and Under 18s top scorer Charlie Bonwick-Adams on for his senior debut.

Horley came on strong in the final 10 but Hassocks stood firm. Brown kept out a close-range volley from Allen and saved from substitute Daniel Stone, who then somehow failed to convert from a matter of yards.

Hyde went forward for a corner with 94 on the clock and Hendy made an unbelievable block from a Colman shot in the last play of the game to see out a memorable victory on the road which left the large travelling contingent delighted.